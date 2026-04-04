Chelsea are still ready and willing to reward Enzo Fernandez with an improved contract, despite stalled negotiations and growing interest from Europe’s elite, we can reveal.

The Blues have long viewed Fernandez as a cornerstone of their long-term project at Chelsea, and as previously revealed by TEAMtalk in mid-March, discussions were opened with the midfielder’s camp over fresh terms. However, those talks have now hit a standstill.

Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, has confirmed that negotiations did take place but ultimately broke down due to disagreements over financial terms.

The player’s representatives believe the Argentine World Cup winner is currently earning below his market value – a stance that sources indicate Chelsea themselves acknowledge.

Despite still having six years remaining on the deal he signed after his £100million-plus move from Benfica in 2023, Fernandez’s rapid development into one of Europe’s top midfielders has shifted expectations around his salary.

Speaking to The Athletic, Pastore said: “There have been talks about renewing his contract, yes. We started discussing but we couldn’t reach an agreement.

“As Enzo’s contract still has six years to run, we decided not to renew it because the terms weren’t right for us or for the player.

“Given what Enzo is capable of today, he deserves much more than he’s currently earning.”

The contract situation has been further complicated by recent events off the pitch. Fernandez has been dropped for Chelsea’s next two matches – their FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale and a crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed the decision on Friday, following comments Fernandez made to South American media regarding his future amid links to Real Madrid.

Pastore has strongly criticised the punishment, insisting it is unjustified and poorly timed given Chelsea’s push for Champions League qualification.

“The punishment is completely unfair,” he said. “These are crucial matches and Enzo is one of the team’s most important players.

“He didn’t understand the situation, but accepted it professionally. We don’t agree with the decision because he never mentioned any club or said he wants to leave Chelsea — quite the opposite.”

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How real is the interest in Enzo Fernandez?

TEAMtalk understands that interest in Fernandez is very real, with Real Madrid leading the chase.

European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation closely, while clubs from the Saudi Pro League are keeping tabs on developments.

However, Chelsea remain determined to retain Fernandez and view him as one of the best midfielders in world football.

While the club accepts that every player has a price, any potential deal would need to exceed the colossal fee they paid – a figure well north of £100million.

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As things stand, Chelsea’s priority is to resolve the contract impasse and reaffirm Fernandez’s place at the heart of their project.

But with tensions rising and interest mounting, this is a situation that could yet escalate in the months ahead.

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