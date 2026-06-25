Newcastle facing brutal Bayer Leverkusen hijack in move for dynamic French wonderkid

Newcastle could suffer a blow to their hopes of signing a French starlet

Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as a significant threat to Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Toulouse full-back Dayann Methalie, with TEAMtalk understanding both clubs are now actively assessing moves for the highly-rated France Under-21 international.

The Magpies have long admired the 20-year-old and have made fresh enquiries in recent days as they continue their search for defensive reinforcements. However, the Magpies are now facing serious competition from Leverkusen, who have entered the race following the appointment of former Toulouse boss Carles Martínez Novell.

The German club’s interest is particularly noteworthy given Martínez Novell’s close relationship with Methalie and the key role he played in the youngster’s development in France.

Methalie enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, establishing himself as Toulouse’s first-choice left wing-back and emerging as one of the most promising young defenders in Ligue 1.

His performances also saw him become a regular for France’s Under-21 side, further enhancing a reputation that has been growing rapidly over the past 12 months.

Newcastle have been tracking that progress for some time.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Magpies first identified Methalie as a target last summer and stepped up their interest during the January transfer window.

Indeed, Newcastle made an approach earlier this year as they explored the possibility of bringing him to St James’ Park. However, an injury setback halted those plans.

Methalie suffered a knee problem that kept him sidelined for around six weeks and Newcastle opted against pushing ahead while he completed his recovery.

Now fully fit and back performing at a high level, the defender has returned to the forefront of Newcastle’s recruitment plans.

The St James’ Park outfit see him as an ideal modern full-back capable of playing both as a wing-back and in a traditional back four, while his age profile fits perfectly with the club’s long-term strategy under Eddie Howe.

But Leverkusen’s arrival has complicated matters considerably.

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Leverkusen emerge as significant threat in Methalie chase

We can reveal that the Bundesliga side have added Methalie to their shortlist as they prepare for a potential reshuffle in the full-back department.

Alejandro Grimaldo continues to attract major interest across Europe and there remains a strong possibility that the Spaniard could move on this summer with Atletico Madrid now pushing hard to land him,

With that in mind, Leverkusen have begun exploring alternatives and Methalie has quickly emerged as a leading option.

Sources indicate that Martínez Novell has been instrumental in those discussions, with the Spaniard believed to be a huge admirer of the player’s potential.

The Leverkusen boss is understood to believe Methalie possesses all the attributes required to develop into one of Europe’s top wing-backs and sees him as a player who could thrive in the Bundesliga.

For Newcastle, that represents a genuine concern.

The Magpies retain a strong interest and have reopened lines of communication, but they know they are now competing with a club able to offer Champions League football and a coach who knows the player intimately.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been tipped to pay the price for Newcastle frontman Nick Woltemade, though Villa-connected broadcaster Dan Bardell is less confident.

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