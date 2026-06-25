Chelsea are rapidly advancing with their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, with TEAMtalk understanding that progress has been made in recent days as the Blues look to quickly seal a brilliant TRIPLE defensive deal.

Palace remain determined to keep hold of the 26-year-old centre-back, who still has three years remaining on the contract he signed after joining from Wolfsburg in 2024.

The Eagles have shown willingness to discuss improved terms with Lacroix in a bid to ward off growing interest, as we exclusively revealed last month.

However, sources have indicated that the France international is ready to take the next step in his career following an outstanding campaign at Selhurst Park.

Lacroix enhanced his reputation significantly last season, earning a place in France’s World Cup squad after playing a key role in Crystal Palace’s Conference League triumph. His performances have attracted attention from several top clubs, with Liverpool also monitoring his situation closely.

However, Chelsea are now emerging as the strongest contender for his signature, and we can reveal that discussions from the Stamford Bridge side have advanced positively this week.

Sources state that Lacroix is now very much open to the move across London, and the Blues are actively pushing to turn their interest into a concrete deal as they continue reshaping Xabi Alonso’s squad – and the capture of Lacroix won’t be the only central defensive addition the south-west London side are edging towards…

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TEAMtalk understands sources close to Chelsea have highlighted Lacroix’s versatility as a major factor behind their interest.

The Frenchman has demonstrated an ability to operate effectively in both a back four and a three-man defence, while his successful adaptation to Premier League football has further strengthened his appeal.

With Chelsea seeking defensive reinforcements capable of fitting multiple tactical systems – something Alonso has made a top priority this summer – Lacroix is viewed internally as an ideal profile for Alonso moving forward.

The Blues are already close to finalising an agreement for Atalanta wing-back Marco Palestra, and Lacroix could become the next major addition as Chelsea look to refresh a defensive unit that could undergo significant changes before the transfer window closes.

We exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Alonso is also an admirer of a top Spanish defender who Real Madrid still retain 50% of the rights to and who has impressed since signing for Como last summer.

Chelsea’s hierarchy are reviewing virtually every defensive position ahead of the new season.

While Levi Colwill and highly-rated youngster Josh Acheampong are viewed as key long-term pieces, beyond that, there are few untouchables within the current central defender stable.

Wesley Fofana’s ongoing fitness struggles have left uncertainty surrounding his future, while Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi are all understood to be available.

Sources understand it would come as no surprise if four of that quintet are allowed to move on this summer.

The club are also continuing to assess the development plans of young defenders Aaron Anselmino and Mamadou Sarr, with decisions yet to be made on their immediate futures, though with future loans also under consideration.

Chelsea also want to add a new left-back to their ranks following the agreement to sell Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

However, they will likely have to dig very deep to sign a Leeds United man, with the Whites set to take a dim view of potential interest.

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