Manchester City are on the verge of completing a British-record transfer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, with a package now approaching £130million – and TEAMtalk understands an announcement could now be just hours away.

Sources from both clubs indicate that negotiations have advanced significantly, and a full agreement is imminent following intensive behind-the-scenes work.

Forest recently rejected a £121m package from Man City, holding firm for a higher guaranteed fee.

However, they are now preparing to accept the latest proposal, which would surpass the previous British record set by Liverpool’s £125m signing of Alexander Isak.

The deal is expected to include a substantial upfront payment, which Forest have pushed for, plus add-ons.

The 23-year-old England international remains fully committed to the move. Sources close to Anderson confirm he is readying himself to join City once his World Cup commitments with England are complete.

Personal terms were agreed some time ago on a long-term contract, and the player has consistently pushed for the transfer to the Premier League giants.

City view Anderson as a dynamic, versatile addition to their midfield.

His performances for Forest last season, where he contributed hugely while showcasing strong passing accuracy and energy, have convinced the Etihad hierarchy of his potential impact under Enzo Maresca.

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Forest force Man City to pay astronomical fee

For Forest, the departure of their star midfielder will deliver a blow, but a significant financial boost at the same time.

The East Midlands club have driven a hard bargain throughout, but both sides now appear to be getting very close to an agreement on the final details.

While the deal is not yet officially sealed, there is growing confidence from all parties that it will be concluded very soon.

Anderson would then undergo a medical in the US before formally becoming a City player ahead of next season.

This move would represent one of the standout transfers of the summer and underline City’s determination to strengthen their squad with top English talent.

Anderson was always leaving this summer but the big question was who would pay the fee. City are set to do it and end the Anderson transfer saga.