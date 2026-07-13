Moroccan winger appoints new agent amid Aston Villa and Newcastle interest – Exclusive

Abde Ezzalzouli has appointed Footfeel ISM as his new agency, TEAMtalk can reveal, which is a significant move that reflects the Real Betis winger’s desire to take the next step in his career, as Aston Villa and Newcastle United show interest.

The exciting winger has completed the move to join the renowned agency who represent the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez.

The 24-year-old has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs this summer, with Villa and Newcastle both understood to have him on their radar.

While neither club has made direct contact with Betis at this stage, the interest is said to be genuine and ongoing.

Ezzalzouli has impressed during his time at Betis and further enhanced his reputation by performing well for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

The winger’s pace, dribbling ability and direct style have made him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to add attacking depth and quality in the wide areas.

Betis are understood to be relaxed about the situation for now, but the Spanish club fully expect formal approaches to arrive before the end of the transfer window.

DON’T MISS: Aggressive push can see Arsenal land £220m pair as Guimaraes, Rogers decide on Gunners moves

Abde Ezzalzouli keen on Premier League move – sources

The change of agency is viewed as a clear signal that Ezzalzouli is open to a move to a bigger league and is ready to showcase his ability at an elite club on the biggest stage.

TEAMtalk sources close to the player have indicated that he is keen and ready to test himself in the Premier League, where the intensity and style of play would suit his attributes.

A transfer is considered more likely in the latter stages of the window, once clubs have completed other business and can focus on adding specialist options in attack.

The Premier League will not be the only option for a player of Ezzalzouli’s quality, but there is no doubt he is turning heads in England and could get a move before the window is over.

For now, Ezzalzouli remains under contract at Betis until the summer of 2029 and will continue to feature for the Spanish side.

However, the appointment of a new agency suggests that the player is positioning himself for a potential departure before the window closes.

READ NEXT: Man Utd determined to land £60m-rated Newcastle man as star decides on Old Trafford move