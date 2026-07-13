Arsenal are optimistic they can secure the signatures of both Bruno Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers this summer if they choose to pursue both deals aggressively, according to sources close to the club, and with their priority target having also been revealed.

The Gunners have been monitoring Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes for some time and are understood to be weighing up a fresh offer for a star who is seen as an ideal midfield partner for Declan Rice.

Earlier reports had suggested a fee around £50million might be sufficient to land the Brazilian, but sources have indicated that Newcastle were never prepared to accept such a figure and will demand considerably more for a player who, they continue to insist, remains not for sale.

Guimaraes, who is keen to leave St James Park and has expressed his desire to move on with the player, having, according to some sources, been given assurances by the Newcastle hierarchy that he would be allowed to depart this summer.

Arsenal are now assessing whether to test the Magpies’ resolve with an improved bid or whether to focus on other targets.

Guimaraes, though, would be very keen to play for Arsenal and complete the switch, making clear his desire to play at the very highest level.

Reports over the weekend claimed Arsenal, though, were optimistic of his signing – likely to cost in the region of £80m to £90m – and were now just two steps away from a deal.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers remains a long-term target for Mikel Arteta and he, too, is another player that the Gunners are desperate to get their hands on.

And while a move for a star Villa could demand £130m for continues to look tricky, there is belief that a deal can also be done should Arsenal really push hard enough for…

DON’T MISS: Arsenal prepare opening Morgan Rogers bid after major breakthrough in talks with Aston Villa star

Morgan Rogers is Arsenal’s top summer target

The England international is highly regarded by the Arsenal manager and board, who have followed his progress closely in recent seasons.

Rogers is understood to be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium and would welcome the opportunity to work under Arteta, with sources making clear that he is more than open to the switch to north London to take his career to the next level.

And even with a prohibitive £130m valuation, that is unlikely to put Arsenal off, with sources suggesting an aggressive push, coupled with Rogers making his feelings clear over the move, expected to pay dividends.

However, securing his signature will be tough. Villa boss Unai Emery is making clear his desire to keep the England man, and with his stance undoubtedly hardening in the wake of news on Monday that both Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne are set to leave this summer.

Arsenal’s summer plans are also currently shaped somewhat by waiting for the completion of some player sales.

Leandro Trossard is close to joining Besiktas, with further departures expected before more major incomings are completed.

The club are also mindful of not disrupting Rogers’ focus during the World Cup, where he is part of the England squad who are set to face Argentina in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Sources say Arsenal view Rogers as a priority target once the tournament concludes and additional sales have been finalised. As well as Trossard, the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli could move on.

Nonetheless, it is out understanding that the 23-year-old Rogers could be signed after the World Cup, allowing the club to complete their business without interfering with his international commitments.

While no formal approaches have yet been made for Rogers and the Guimaraes progress move currently on pause, the indications are that Arsenal are well positioned to move for both players in an ambitious £220m double move should they decide to do so in the coming weeks.

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