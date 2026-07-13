Manchester United boss Michael Carrick remains keen to land Lewis Hall (right), seen here with Tino Livramento

Manchester United remain firmly focused on signing Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the England international is still Michael Carrick’s first-choice option to strengthen the left side of his defence, and with the player’s verdict on ditching St James’ Park for Old Trafford coming to light.

The Red Devils have been planning their recruitment for months and had drawn up a shortlist of young left-backs well before the transfer window opened.

TEAMtalk can reveal that shortlist centred around Nathaniel Brown, Barcelona star Alejandro Balde and Hall.

Brown has since completed a move to Bayern Munich, while Manchester United continue to monitor Balde’s situation in Spain.

However, Hall remains the priority, but a deal is far from straightforward.

Newcastle have already sanctioned the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, while we have consistently reported that Bruno Guimarães is also expected to leave before the transfer window closes.

Given that backdrop, convincing Newcastle to part with another key first-team player will not be easy.

Nevertheless, we understand that Manchester United remain convinced Hall wants the move to Old Trafford.

Sources indicate the 21-year-old sees the opportunity to work under Carrick and establish himself at United as hugely attractive.

Hall is understood to be comfortable arriving initially to compete with Luke Shaw before eventually succeeding the England international as the club’s long-term first-choice left-back.

That pathway is viewed as a major selling point. United’s pursuit also reflects a wider change in their squad planning, as sources can explain…

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Man Utd target Hall move – but do have other options

Patrick Dorgu is now viewed internally as more of an attacking option than a traditional defender, meaning Carrick wants another specialist left-back capable of anchoring the defence for years to come.

The club’s interest in Brown, Balde and Hall underlines that strategy, with United determined to recruit a young player capable of becoming a cornerstone of the back line.

While Hall remains the dream target, United are also assessing their wider defensive options.

Noussair Mazraoui remains highly valued by Carrick, who appreciates the Morocco international’s ability to operate at both full-back positions, in central defence and even in midfield when required.

However, Mazraoui’s future is not entirely certain.

We understand former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is keen to reunite with the versatile defender at AC Milan.

There is also interest from clubs in the Bundesliga, where Mazraoui previously impressed with Bayern Munich, while several Saudi Pro League sides have made enquiries over his availability.

For now, though, Manchester United’s focus remains on Hall and, once they formalise their midfielder business – very much still the top priority this summer – focus could turn to landing a new left-back.

On the subject of their midfielder hunt, and that imminent deal for Youri Tielemans, Fabrizio Romano has now declared the transfer a ‘done deal’ after details emerged over when a medical will take place.

That will no doubt spell bad news for Ederson, who has seen his dream move falter as a result.

In light of that transfer collapse, the midfielder has also been linked with a move elsewhere in the Premier League.

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