The new season gets underway with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta taking on Frank Lampard's Coventry

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal will take on Coventry at the Emirates in the opening Premier League fixture of the 2026/27 season – and here’s how you can watch the game.

Premier League champions Arsenal will be favourites to retain their title after a busy summer of improvements. Christo Tzolis, Bruno Guimaraes and Esra Konsa strengthen the squad across multiple positions and only an injury to William Saliba has disrupted Mikel Arteta’s preparations.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry topped the Championship last season and they too have been busy strengthening ahead of a return to the Premier League. Carl Rushworth’s signature from Brighton could be the best business of the summer, but talented midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi could be a game-changer for the Sky Blues.

The match will be the first Friday night game of the season and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm, with coverage starting at 6.30pm for the opening game.

The cheapest way to watch the match is to buy a NowTV pass priced at £14.99. That gives you access for 24 hours but means fans will miss the Sunday games including Liverpool’s visit to Newcastle.

A subscription for Sky Sports will give access to every game across an entire month, including women’s Premier League, Carabao Cup and Football League fixtures. It costs £22 per month if you have a Sky subscription.

If you do not have a Sky subscription the cheapest way to get Sky Sports is £35 per month when you buy Sky TV with the sports package. You can get that here.

Sky has launched some new features for fans ahead of the new season. They include new multiview that allows fans to watch multiple games at the same time, as well as other sports such as F1 and golf when it clashes with Super Sunday matches.

Highlights of games will be shown shortly after the match ends on Friday and Monday nights, while highlights from 3pm matches will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports from 5.30pm.