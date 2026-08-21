Girona winger Kim Min-Su is in talks over a move to Rangers

Rangers are on the brink of securing a highly rated young talent after South Korean winger Kim Min-su accepted the club’s personal terms, and with the Girona attacker on the cusp of finalising his move to Glasgow, sources can confirm.

The 20-year-old attacker has agreed to the proposed deal, clearing a major hurdle in what could prove one of the more significant additions of the summer window at Ibrox.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that while Kim’s release clause stands at €10 million (£8.6m, $11.7m), Rangers are close to finalising an agreement with the Spanish side for a fee in the region of €8 million (£7m, $9.5m).

The structure of any payment is expected to involve instalments rather than a single lump sum, a common approach that allows both clubs to reach a mutually acceptable resolution without fully triggering the clause.

Kim, born in Gwangju in January 2006, is regarded as one of the more promising Asian attacking prospects of his generation.

Comfortable primarily on the left wing but capable of operating on the right or in a more central role behind a striker, the right-footed forward impressed during a loan spell at FC Andorra last season.

He contributed six goals and four assists across 40 appearances in Spain’s second tier, demonstrating the directness, technical ability and work rate that have attracted interest from several European clubs.

However, as sources can now confirm, it is Rangers who look to have won the race for his signature and there is optimism that the player will sign on the dotted line over the coming days…

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Kim is a statement of intent for Rangers

He has already tasted senior football with Girona, making a handful of appearances in La Liga and featuring in the Champions League as an 18-year-old against PSV Eindhoven.

Although still developing, his combination of pace, invention and versatility has made him an attractive target for Derek McInnes as the manager seeks greater quality and depth in the final third.

Girona could end up disappointed as they had hoped he would be part of their first-team plans this season.

Rangers have been active in the market this summer, and Kim would represent another statement of intent should the move be confirmed.

The arrival of a young, high-ceiling attacker would provide McInnes with additional options to stretch opposition defences and inject much-needed creativity into the side.

Discussions between the clubs are understood to be progressing positively. With the transfer window still open, both parties are working to complete formalities in the coming days.

If successful, Kim Min-su will become the 12th addition to the Rangers squad and a potential long-term asset for the Scottish Premiership side.

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