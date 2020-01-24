Dyche gives striker update amid links to Nottingham Forest, Bristol City

Burnley Sean Dyche has confirmed that striker Nahki Wells has a break clause in his loan deal with Queens Park Rangers, amid transfer links to Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

But Dyche also downplayed the suggestion that the 29-year-old could leave on a permanent deal during the January transfer window, with the Bermuda international in excellent form for the Hoops.

Wells has scored 13 goals in 26 appearances for QPR this season, with his latest goal the match-winner in their 1-o win over promotion-chasers Leeds United.

“I don’t think we’ll interrupt him at this moment in time,” the Clarets boss said.

“It seems to be going well, and do you need to affect that? There is a break clause. We try to be as honourable as we can, and honour the contract if we say it’s for a season. But there’s always a break clause, to suit both teams, and the player.

“He is going along nicely, we keep tabs on him and know what he is doing. I know Mark Warburton well and he is very pleased with him.

“We will monitor situations like we do, he is one of ours so we are in control of that situation.”

Wells signed for Burnley from Huddersfield in 2017 but has so far failed to make an impact at Turf Moor, making just ten appearances in his first season and spending the following two out on loan in West London.

TEAMtalk understands that Bristol City would be willing to part with their captain Josh Brownhill in a proposed swap deal for the forward. The Robins have been linked with several strikers since missing out on Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah for a second time this season.

Meanwhile, Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has made no secret of his desire to add an extra striker during the January transfer window and Wells is one of a multitude of names linked with a move to the City Ground with Strasbourg forward Nuno da Costa the latest.