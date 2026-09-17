Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear has been backed to earn an England call by Michael Owen

Michael Owen has exclusively told TEAMtalk that England coach Thomas Tuchel should take a closer look at Will Lankshear after the Middlesbrough striker’s remarkable start to life on Teesside.

Lankshear has hit eight goals in his first 10 games for Boro and currently has the best scoring record of any English striker playing in Europe, with only Ivan Toney’s 10 goals in the Pro League standing above his tally.

The 22-year-old’s form has now caught the attention of Owen, who believes England should be looking at every striker capable of producing numbers like Lankshear’s given the lack of depth available to Thomas Tuchel beyond Harry Kane.

Owen feels the modern game has contributed to a shortage of centre-forwards, with most clubs now operating with a single striker rather than the traditional two-man partnership.

That, he believes, makes it even more important for England to monitor players who are showing the ability to score consistently.

Owen, speaking with TEAMtalk, where the football legend serves as Casino.org’s ambassador, helping British players compare the best online casinos selected for UK players, said: “You have to consider him and look at any striker like that.

“I think there is a dearth of strikers; we know the game has changed. We don’t see two strikers anymore, and squads are not really carrying four or five strikers like they used to, so it is inevitable we have that dearth of strikers.

“So anyone who shows that bit of potential like him, our eyes have got to be drawn toward him and have a look at them.”

Lankshear joined Middlesbrough in the summer in a £20million deal from Tottenham Hotspur, making the move to the Championship after coming through the ranks at Spurs.

His goalscoring form has quickly made him one of the most talked-about young English forwards outside the Premier League, with his pathway from Tottenham leading to comparisons with Kane…

England should turn to Middlesbrough star amid striker shortage

The England captain also came through the Spurs academy before establishing himself as one of the finest goalscorers of his generation, although Lankshear still has plenty of development ahead of him before any comparison can carry genuine weight.

For now, however, Owen believes his numbers are enough to warrant attention from England.

Lankshear’s eight goals in 10 games have put him ahead of every other English striker operating in European leagues, while only Toney has scored more among the English contingent playing abroad.

Owen’s comments also underline the wider issue facing England, with the former Liverpool and Three Lions striker pointing to the reduced use of two-striker systems as one reason why there is less depth in the position.

Lankshear now has the opportunity to continue building his case at Middlesbrough, where his early form has already made him a key attacking figure.

And while an England call-up would represent a significant step, Owen believes the striker has done enough for his performances to at least put him on the radar.

With goals proving to be the most valuable currency for any centre-forward, Lankshear’s start at Boro has ensured that England cannot ignore his progress for much longer, although at this point he is likely to have to settle for a place in the Under-21 squad.

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