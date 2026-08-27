Josh Brownhill targeted for shock England return as Hull City, West Ham and more circle

Josh Brownhill is emerging as a surprise target for a return to English football, TEAMtalk can reveal, with a host of Championship and Premier League clubs monitoring his situation at Al Shabab.

The former Burnley captain only made the move to the Saudi Pro League last summer after bringing the curtain down on a hugely successful spell at Turf Moor.

However, his future in Saudi Arabia is already under scrutiny. Sources indicate that the arrival of former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has placed further pressure on Al Shabab’s finances, with the club now exploring ways to balance their spending.

Brownhill is understood to be viewed as one of the club’s most sellable assets due to his pedigree, experience and continued strong reputation in England, while fellow midfielder Yacine Adli is also facing an uncertain future.

That situation has alerted a number of clubs back in England.

TEAMtalk understands newly-promoted Hull City have made enquiries over Brownhill’s availability as they look to add proven quality and leadership to their squad.

The Tigers believe the 30-year-old’s Premier League pedigree and experience would make him an ideal addition as they aim to establish themselves in the top flight this season.

West Ham United are also firmly in the frame. The Hammers have held a long-standing interest in Brownhill and are assessing midfield options amid expectations that James Ward-Prowse will complete a return to Southampton.

Brownhill’s energy, leadership qualities and eye for goal from midfield have kept him on West Ham’s radar.

Others in the mix for Josh Brownhill

Coventry City are another club to watch. Sources state Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard has been a long-term admirer of Brownhill and Coventry have kept abreast of developments surrounding his situation.

Lampard is understood to value the midfielder’s experience, versatility and leadership credentials as he looks to strengthen his squad.

Hull, West Ham and Coventry are not alone in tracking the former Burnley star.

TEAMtalk understands Birmingham City, Southampton, Wrexham and Wolves are all keeping informed on Brownhill’s situation and would be interested should Al Shabab become open to negotiations.

Southampton’s interest comes as they continue to assess midfield reinforcements, while Birmingham and Wrexham remain keen to add proven performers with experience of competing at the top end of the Championship.

Wolves, meanwhile, have also received updates on Brownhill’s circumstances as they monitor opportunities in the market.

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