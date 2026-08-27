Aston Villa smash transfer record as Fabrizio Romano declares ‘here we go’

Aston Villa have blitzed their transfer record after finalising the arrival of Nicolas Jackson, while there’s conflicting updates on whether Rafael Leao will join too.

As it stands, Villa’s record signing remains Johan Manzambi at £59.5m. A new mark will now be set, with Nicolas Jackson joining from Chelsea for a package totalling £65m.

The breakdown of that fee is £47.5m plus £17.5m in add-ons, meaning the record could remain with Manzambi if most of the add-ons aren’t met.

Nevertheless, in total value at least the new record holder is Jackson who has already passed a medical with Unai Emery’s side.

Taking to X early on Thursday evening, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, wrote: ‘Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa, here we go! Deal now done and documents completed.

‘Chelsea get £65m package for the striker who completed medical and now signs #AVFC contract. Deal done.’

Confirming the news, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg stated: ‘Deal now done after completing his medical and receiving the final green light from Nicolas Jackson. The contract signing is planned for tonight.’

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Rafael Leao signing next for Aston Villa?

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao could follow Jackson into Villa Park in what’s turning out to be a summer of colossal change for Emery’s squad.

It’s Villa versus Galatasaray for Leao’s signature, and the Turkish champions are prepared to pay a much higher salary.

However, Leao’s preference right now is a switch to the Premier League, according to one report. That is good news for Villa, though they require a favour from Milan.

The Serie A giant would much prefer a permanent sale, while Villa are thus far only offering a loan with an obligation to buy.

On Thursday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein wrote on X: ‘AC Milan accept €45m bid from Galatasaray for Rafael Leao; 27yo attacker offered €10-12m net salary & deciding whether or not to accept #Galatasaray move.

‘Aston Villa discussing loan + buy obligation but #ACMilan want permanent sale now @TheAthleticFC.’

The outlet’s main Villa reporter, Jacob Tanswell, claimed Leao is still to decide which club he favours.

But as mentioned, that is in contrast to what Portuguese outlet Record are claiming.

Record reported: ‘Rafael Leão will leave Milan to wear the Aston Villa jersey. Despite pressure from Galatasaray, the Portuguese player opted to play in the Premier League, Record has learned.

‘Birmingham club offered Milan a loan, paying an amount close to 8 million euros, with an obligation to buy. In total, the operation is close to the 50 million euros requested by Cardinale, Record has learned.

‘Regarding Rafael Leão, Aston Villa offered him €6.5 million per season, a figure that could still be improved later today.

‘Galatasaray has gone all-in on signing Leão, offering €45 million to Milan and €12 million per season to the Portuguese player. However, Aston Villa’s offer, made last night, convinced Leão.’

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