Tunisia’s grand masterplan to beat England in WC opener revealed

Tunisia are planning to use a World Cup shock tactic to beat England in their World Cup opener at the Volgograd Arena on Monday night.

The Tunisian side is captained by Sunderland attacker Wahbi Khazri, who has a track record of trying to catch out goalkeepers by trying to score directly from corner kicks.

Khazri has pulled off the feat before, beating West Ham stopper Darren Randolph while playing for the Black Cats, and England have prepared especially for it when they get their tournament underway.

England keeper Jordan Pickford, who played with Khazri at the Stadium of Light, admitted in a report in the Daily Express: “Wahbi is not bad at it to be fair, so I’ll be on my toes.

“In fact, he is very good at it and another of his strengths is shooting from distance. So we’ve been working on that.

“I know Wahbi’s quality when he shoots from long range.”

The 27-year-old was a £9million signing from Bordeaux by former Black cats boss Sam Allardyce.

But Allardyce’s successor David Moyes was not a fan of the playmaker and relegated him to the bench.

A loan switch to Rennes followed last summer, where Khazri re-found some form with 11 goals, and he is expected to overcome a thigh injury to take on the ‘Three Lions’ on Monday night.