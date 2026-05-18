Chelsea’s goalkeeping plans have undergone a significant rethink following Xabi Alonso’s impending arrival at Stamford Bridge, with TEAMtalk understanding that Mike Penders is no longer on course to become the club’s number one next season.

The highly-rated Belgian goalkeeper, currently impressing as Strasbourg’s first-choice stopper, had been expected to step into Chelsea’s senior setup ahead of the new campaign after another excellent season in France.

Under the previous structure led by Liam Rosenior, there had been strong internal backing for Penders to become Chelsea’s long-term solution between the sticks, amid concerns over the inconsistent form of current No 1 Robert Sanchez.

Rosenior knew the 20-year-old well and had green-lighted plans for him to compete immediately for the role at Stamford Bridge.

However, TEAMtalk understands the situation has now shifted considerably following Alonso’s agreement to become Chelsea’s new head coach.

Sources state Alonso’s arrival has prompted a wider reassessment of several key positions within the squad, and one major priority now emerging is the signing of a more experienced goalkeeper.

Alonso’s thinking has been heavily shaped by his hugely successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where experienced captain Lukas Hradecky played a central leadership role both on and off the pitch during the club’s historic rise.

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Chelsea have new transfer priority as Everton star shortlisted

Chelsea were already planning to prioritise the signing of a new striker this summer, but TEAMtalk can now reveal a senior goalkeeper has also become an increasingly important objective.

Ironically, Chelsea attempted to sign Mike Maignan last summer before ultimately failing to complete a deal.

The Blues also had the opportunity to pursue the France international again earlier this year before he signed a new contract with AC Milan in February.

Despite that setback, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Maignan has once again emerged as a serious option internally.

Chelsea’s recruitment staff have also carried out work on several alternative targets in recent weeks.

Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen and Sunderland’s Robin Roefs are both highly appreciated, particularly due to their long-term potential and modern profiles.

However, TEAMtalk understands there are concerns internally over whether either goalkeeper currently possesses the elite-level experience Alonso ideally wants for such a crucial role.

We can also reveal Chelsea maintain a long-standing admiration for Everton and England number one Jordan Pickford.

The 32-year-old is highly regarded within the club because of his Premier League pedigree, leadership and experience at the very highest level internationally.

However, sources indicate Chelsea are fully aware that prising Pickford away from Everton and the Hill Dickinson Stadium would be extremely difficult, with the Toffees determined to keep hold of one of the most important figures in their squad.

Pickford is also happy with Everton and there are no indications that he would in any way push for a move.

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Chelsea reignite Maignan chase as Penders decision made

We can confirm Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi and Porto star Diogo Costa are also admired within Chelsea’s recruitment structure.

Yet sources indicate Maignan remains the standout option at this stage due to his experience, leadership and proven ability at the highest level.

Despite the immediate uncertainty around Penders, Chelsea still regard the Belgian as one of the most exciting young goalkeeping prospects in Europe.

TEAMtalk understands the club fully expect him to have a major long-term future within the BlueCo structure – even if that breakthrough now takes longer than initially anticipated.

Internally, comparisons have even been drawn with Thibaut Courtois, who spent several years developing away from Stamford Bridge before eventually becoming Chelsea’s established number one.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech also believes Penders is already capable of handling the pressure of elite-level football.

“If Rudi Garcia (Belgium’s manager) selected Penders ahead of Matz Sels, then he’s ready to be Chelsea F.C.’s first-choice goalkeeper. For me, he’s ready,” Cech said in a recent interview.

“He can deputize Robert Sanchez for one season and then take over after that. He’s a world-class player at a very young age, and Chelsea need someone like him between the sticks.

“He might be young, but he has the experience to handle pressure in big moments.”

Penders is also due to travel to the World Cup this summer with Belgium, further underlining his growing reputation on the international stage.

For now, Chelsea’s immediate focus appears to have shifted towards securing an experienced presence in goal under Alonso – but sources insist the club’s long-term belief in Penders remains completely intact.

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