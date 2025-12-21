After trying and failing to sign Savinho from Manchester City in the summer, whispers are growing about Tottenham Hotspur raiding the same club for Omar Marmoush in January.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Tottenham are exploring a January move for Marmoush, which would come just 12 months after he joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt. Effectively an alternative target to Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, who looks more likely to favour a move to Liverpool and has ironically also attracted City themselves, the Egypt international could be one to watch in the transfer market after his Africa Cup of Nations duty.

While Pep Guardiola is resisting the idea of letting Marmoush go, despite only giving him two starts in the Premier League so far this season, Spurs could try their luck with an offer to take him on loan with an option to buy.

If they succeed with their ambitious scheme, Spurs would hope to make the most of Marmoush, which City arguably haven’t been able to.

But in what ways could Marmoush fit into Thomas Frank’s system at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Left wing

One of Tottenham’s biggest priorities for the January transfer window is to secure a regular option on the left wing, territory where they currently call upon the likes of Xavi Simons (who hasn’t hit the ground running since his summer arrival from RB Leipzig and is more effective centrally) and Wilson Odobert (who is a work in progress).

The right-footed Marmoush was playing on the left wing at the start of the season for City. In that role, he can cut inside onto his stronger foot and look to get goals or assists.

His only assist in the league this season came in a game he played on the left in – the loss to Brighton at the end of August – although the involvement in question was from a central area in the box.

Striker

When Marmoush was enjoying the form of his life this time last year for Frankfurt, which earned him his Premier League breakthrough, he was often operating as a centre-forward.

It’s another position Spurs could use some fresh inspiration in, with Dominic Solanke suffering from injury setbacks this season.

Randal Kolo Muani is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain but has struggled to get going and will face an uncertain future at the end of the season, while Richarlison will not be on the market in January but might not be the long-term solution either.

Right wing

It would be less likely for Marmoush to play on the right wing for a couple of reasons, although it wouldn’t be out of the question.

First and foremost, Spurs already have Mohammed Kudus as a strong option to start on the right wing. Besides, it isn’t a position Marmoush has played in a lot throughout his career.

But if Spurs needed to give Kudus some rest and still have some pace on the right-hand side, Marmoush could be an option there.

Attacking midfield

Similarly, Marmoush can play in support of a main striker, but Spurs are already well stocked in the attacking midfield department when everyone is available.

As stated, Simons would be more influential there if he could find his form, while Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison would class the number 10 role as their preferred territory when fit.

But Maddison won’t be back in action any time soon and Simons is inconsistent at this stage, so maybe Marmoush could offer support to a main centre-forward and make runs in and around to create danger.

