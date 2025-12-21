Tottenham exploring stunning Omar Marmoush signing as sources detail bid Man City might accept

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a potential move for Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush in the January transfer window as their pursuit of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo appears increasingly unlikely, and sources have explained the type of deal Spurs must put forward to stand a chance of succeeding.

The north London club have been grappling with inconsistencies in attack this season. While their goal tally remains respectable, the lack of a consistent threat on the wings has been a recurring issue.

Spurs had identified Semenyo as a prime target, with the Ghanaian winger’s superb form at Bournemouth – highlighted by eight goals and three assists in the Premier League so far – making him an ideal fit.

However, Semenyo’s £65 million release clause, active only from January 1 to 10, has sparked a fierce bidding war.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are in the mix, and sources confirmed Tottenham’s chances are slim, prompting Thomas Frank and technical director Johan Lange to pivot towards alternative options.

Enter Marmoush. The 26-year-old Egyptian international, who joined Man City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 for around £59 million, has found opportunities limited at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland’s dominance, coupled with competition from the likes of Savinho, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Oscar Bobb, and Phil Foden, has restricted Marmoush to just 15 appearances this term, often in brief substitute roles.

Indeed, the sum total of Marmoush’s minutes in the Premier League this season is a paltry 206.

Insiders claim Tottenham are “looking at” the versatile attacker, who can operate across the front line or on the wings.

His pace, dribbling, and goal-scoring prowess, with the latter showcased at former club Frankfurt, have swayed Spurs.

Marmoush is currently away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, but his frustration over limited minutes may make him open up to a move.

Loan with an option the best bet

Pep Guardiola, however, is expected to resist any departure, valuing Marmoush’s role in squad rotation during a congested fixture list.

A loan deal with an option to buy could be Tottenham’s only realistic hope of bringing City to the negotiating table.

Spurs are also not the only side keen and sources state that there are three Premier League sides monitoring him.

Landing Marmoush is an ambitious undertaking, but Spurs in the post-Daniel Levy era are attempting to think bigger in the market.

