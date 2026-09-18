Tottenham frontrunners to sign Brazilian defender as price tag confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur are in the race for highly rated Brazilian centre-back Arthur Dias, with several other European clubs also monitoring the Athletico Paranaense teenager, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the Athletico defence and recently earned a senior call-up to the Brazil squad under Carlo Ancelotti.

His rapid rise from academy prospect to first-team regular has attracted significant attention across the continent.

Tottenham are among the most proactive suitors. Spurs sent scouts to watch Dias in action at the Arena da Baixada earlier this year and have held early conversations.

Arthur Dias price tag set

Athletico promptly rejected the approach and have set their valuation closer to €30 million. Despite the early setback, the north London club remain keen and are expected to renew their interest in the coming months.

Newcastle United are also tracking the left-footed defender, while Nottingham Forest and Brentford have been confirmed as monitoring his progress.

Further afield, clubs in Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal have shown interest, with RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Como, Atlético Madrid and Benfica among those keeping tabs on the player.

Dias, who began his career as a striker before converting to centre-back, has made nearly 50 senior appearances for Athletico.

His composure on the ball, physical presence and reading of the game have marked him out as one of Brazil’s most promising defensive talents.

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Athletico hold a strong position. Dias is under contract until December 2028 and the club are in no rush to sell, preferring to retain him for at least the remainder of the season.

However, they are realistic about his long-term future and would consider a substantial offer that meets their valuation.

With international recognition boosting his profile further, competition for Dias is only likely to intensify and sources expect offers to arrive in January.

Tottenham appear best placed at present, but the Brazilian’s continued development could yet spark a broader battle among Europe’s top clubs.

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