JJ Gabriel reacts to Man Utd final decision on contract termination by taking big step

JJ Gabriel has given the clearest indication yet that he will not change his mind about staying at Manchester United, with multiple sources claiming that he is in Barcelona for talks over a move to the Spanish champions.

On August 13, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively reported that Man Utd had concerns over keeping Gabriel at the club.

We reported at the time that Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona were among the clubs keen on the teenage prodigy.

On September 15, we revealed that Gabriel has told Man Utd that he wants to leave.

Sources told us that the 15-year-old attacking player has sent a formal notice to Man Utd, requesting his registration to be cancelled with immediate effect.

That would make Gabriel a free agent, with the youngster turning 16 next month.

Gabriel holds an Irish passport, which could facilitate a move to a club abroad.

JJ Gabriel reaches decision on leaving Man Utd

Earlier on Friday, Graeme Bailey reported that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have held positive talks with Gabriel.

Bailey reported: “Gabriel turns 16 on October 6 and will be eligible to explore a move to an EU club such as Real Madrid or Barcelona once he reaches that age.

“That development is significant because Gabriel’s situation in England is considerably more complicated.

“His academy registration with United officially runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, and while Gabriel has formally requested that his registration be cancelled, the Red Devils have the right to challenge that request.”

ESPN reported this week that Man Utd have no intention of cancelling the deal that they have with Gabriel.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd have been planning to hold talks with Gabriel over changing his mind, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe personally involved.

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JJ Gabriel in Barcelona to hold talks

However, in the clearest indication yet that Gabriel has no plans to change his mind, the youngster is in Barcelona, holding talks with the Spanish champions.

The Manchester Evening News’ Chief Manchester United Correspondent, Tyrone Marshall, posted on X at 3:19pm on September 18: “JJ Gabriel in Barcelona today for talks over a move to the Nou Camp.

“United will reject his request to be de-registered but threat of a move on October 6, which would require FIFA approval, remains #mufc”

Marshall added at 3:45pm: “JJ Gabriel closer to Manchester United exit despite club rejecting his request to be de-registered.

“In Spain and holding talks with Barcelona today.

“Reports in Spain suggest he will get the EU passport he needs next week #mufc”

Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, Marca, has also reported that Gabriel is in Barcelona, and so has reliable journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs wrote on X at 3:23pm: “JJ Gabriel is in Barcelona for talks.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid viewed as the most viable contenders if Gabriel goes abroad.”

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