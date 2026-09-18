Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa are all monitoring highly rated Austrian midfielder Luca Weinhandl ahead of the January transfer window, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 17-year-old Sturm Graz star has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising young talents following impressive displays in the Austrian Bundesliga and Europa League.

Standing at 6ft3in, the box-to-box midfielder has attracted detailed scouting from Premier League clubs and European sides, with representatives present at recent fixtures against Rapid Wien and LASK.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and the club’s hierarchy are understood to view Weinhandl as an ideal long-term addition to strengthen their midfield.

Initial contacts are believed to have taken place, though discussions remain at an early stage. A package in the region of £20million (€23m, $27m) could be enough to secure a deal, sources suggest, representing potential value for the interested parties.

Weinhandl turned down the chance of a move over the summer, opting instead to continue his development at Sturm Graz.

Interest had previously come from several German Bundesliga sides, including VfB Stuttgart, as well as clubs in Serie A Ligue 1 and the Premier League.

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Arsenal in the mix to sign Austrian wonderkid

Weinhandl, a key figure in Austria’s run to the Under-17 World Cup final, has established himself in Sturm Graz’s first team and remains happy with his progress.

Sturm Graz are under no immediate pressure to sell, and the player himself is not pushing for a departure. However, his rapid rise means the club are realistic about his long-term future and the substantial fee he could eventually command.

For Arsenal, Villa, Brighton and other interested clubs, the January window offers an opportunity to secure a high-ceiling prospect before competition intensifies further.

Weinhandl’s combination of physical presence, composure on the ball and maturity beyond his years has made him a standout target among Europe’s top academies and recruitment teams.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will remain on the young Austrian’s performances.

His sustained form is likely to heighten interest and could force Sturm Graz into difficult decisions earlier than planned.

The coming months promise to be pivotal for one of Austrian football’s brightest emerging stars, but it’s possible that he waits until the end of the season before making his next move.

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