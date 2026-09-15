West Bromwich Albion are among several English sides interested in highly-rated AEK Athens star Dimitris Kaloskamis ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 14-time capped Greece Under-21s international has asked to leave Athens this winter, and talks are already underway ahead of a potential move.

Kaloskamis, 21, joined Athens from fellow Super League side Atromitos in the summer of 2025 for roughly €1.1million (£940,000 / $1.3m).

The versatile youngster – who can play as a winger on either flank as well as an attacking midfielder – has since made 22 appearances for Athens, notching three goals and three assists.

But despite Kaloskamis’ exciting potential, he has had limited opportunities on the pitch so far this season, having played just twice in the Super Cup and Greek Football Cup, respectively.

This has contributed to Kaloskamis’ desire to take on a new challenge elsewhere, and sources can reveal that West Brom are one of the clubs looking to take advantage of the situation.

They are far from alone, however, with fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton also keeping a close eye on his situation.

West Brom facing competition for exciting Greek playmaker

TEAMtalk can reveal that West Brom are showing early interest in Kaloskamis as the club look to strengthen their squad further in January after a positive start to the season.

James Morrison’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, only behind leaders West Ham United and Swansea City on goal difference.

Kaloskamis has the potential to be an exciting addition for the present and future, with sources indicating that a fee in the region of £3million could be enough to lure him from Athens.

However, as well as the rival interest from Southampton, West Brom also face competition from LaLiga.

We understand that Levante have held formal talks over a move for Kaloskamis and a switch to Spain’s top division could tempt the young playmaker.

With Kaloskamis asking to leave Athens, everything points to a transfer in January. But whether West Brom can win the race for his signature still remains to be seen.