Andrea Berta wins again as Arsenal announce DOUBLE signing

The good news for Arsenal keeps on coming after the Gunners officially confirmed a double signing, along with specific details about the two moves.

Arsenal are well-placed to dominate English football for the rest of the 2020s, and it’s not happened by chance. The club’s faith in Mikel Arteta has never wavered despite the lack of silverware. All being well, the 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title will end this year, and few expect that to be the only trophy they lift.

The bulk of Arsenal’s squad are either in their early or mid 20s, most of whom are contracted for the long haul.

Thrilling youngsters like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are superstars of the future, and that’s before we begin to talk about Max Dowman.

Arsenal and director Berta have made it their mission to safeguard the club’s future with a vast swathe of contract extensions agreed since the Italian succeeded Edu.

And according to Arsenal’s official website, a double deal that shines an even brighter light on the club’s future has crossed the line.

Arsenal have signed Ecuadorian twins, Edwin and Holger Quintero, from Independiente del Valle.

Edwin is a left-footed right winger, while brother Holger is a right-footed attacking midfielder.

The 16-year-olds have been banked but owing to their age, won’t join up with their new Arsenal teammates until August of 2027 upon turning 18. That means they have more than a year and a half to wait before relocating to north London.

The pair will be in good hands when they do eventually arrive, with fellow countryman, Piero Hincapie, expected to assume a mentoring role.

Hincapie is only on loan from Bayer Leverkusen right now but an obligation to buy worth £45m will turn that move permanent next summer.

Arsenal statement confirms double coup

Arsenal’s official statement read: ‘Arsenal Football Club have reached an agreement to sign twin brothers Edwin and Holger Quintero from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, with the twins due to join us in August 2027.

‘The highly rated 16-year-olds who have grown up in Esmeraldas, Ecuador will arrive at the club when they turn 18. They will follow in the footsteps of our very own Piero Hincapie, who was born in the same region of Ecuador and is also a product of Independiente del Valle’s famed academy.

‘Edwin and Holger are recognised as two of the most exciting young talents in South America, displaying consistent and impressive performances at youth level for club and country. Both players have been capped at U17 international level for Ecuador.

‘Edwin is left-footed, quick and a skilful dribbler. He operates as a right winger, likes to take on opponents and has a catalogue of skills.

‘Holger is a technically gifted, right-footed, attacking midfielder who links play with his progressive vision and also possesses the ability to beat opponents with quick feet.

‘We will be collaborating closely with Independiente del Valle on the development and wellbeing of both Edwin and Holger until they arrive at Arsenal.

‘Everyone at Arsenal is excited to welcome the Quintero twins to the club in the near future.

‘The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.’

Latest Arsenal news – Rodrygo, Yildiz and more…

In other news, Real Madrid are steadfast in their opinion of letting Rodrygo leave in the January window, though sources have revealed the player’s exit wishes are concrete and having named Arsenal and Liverpool among four Premier League sides the Brazilian has expressed a wish in joining.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has got to the bottom of claims Arsenal have launched an enquiry into the potential signing of Juventus and Turkey ace, Kenan Yildiz.

Finally, Mikel Arteta’s side are also in for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jean-Matteo Bahoya. He is the Bundesliga’s fastest-ever player and has a price tag worth at least €60m (£53m / $70m).