Man Utd striker target drops truth bomb as £40m-plus 2026 exit accelerates – sources

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has formally informed the club of his ambition to take “the next step” in his career, opening the door to a potential departure as early as January 2025, amid continued links to Manchester United.

Sources close to the 28-year-old Frenchman confirm that he has communicated his wish to test himself at a higher level, prompting intermediaries to begin exploring concrete options ahead of the winter window.

Mateta, who has been in sensational form this season with seven Premier League goals already, believes he has outgrown Selhurst Park after three-and-a-half years in south London.

His explosive pace, aerial dominance and improved link-up play have attracted widespread attention, with clubs from the Champions League elite now actively monitoring the situation, while Man Utd were massive admirers over the summer and still hold an interest in Mateta.

Palace, while reluctant to lose their talisman mid-season, have adopted a pragmatic stance. Chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman are understood to be open to sanctioning a sale provided the offer meets the club’s valuation – believed to start north of £40 million, potentially rising with add-ons.

The Eagles have already begun identifying replacements, with several European-based forwards shortlisted and preliminary enquiries made. They are also aware he is out of contract in 2027, and his value will greatly decrease as he enters his last year.

Behind the scenes, respected intermediaries have been tasked with sounding out potential suitors. Clubs in the Premier League’s top six, as well as ambitious sides in Serie A, namely both Milan clubs, and the Bundesliga, have registered strong interest.

Mateta’s representatives are prioritising guarantees of regular first-team football and a platform to compete at the highest level of European competition.

The south Londoners are determined to avoid a repeat of the Michael Olise saga, where they felt undervalued. Indeed, insiders stress that any deal must reflect Mateta’s status as one of the division’s most in-form centre-forwards and include significant upfront payment rather than heavily structured instalments.

For now, Mateta remains fully professional and committed when selected by Oliver Glasner, but the message from his camp is clear: the time has come for a new challenge.

And, with Palace proactively planning for life without him, the January window could yet see one of the Premier League’s standout performers of 2025/26 move on to the next chapter.

