Arsenal have made it crystal clear that they will not allow Ben White to leave in January, nor entertain any offers for his services, with Manchester City just one of four clubs understood to be keen on his signature.

White has endured a hugely frustrating season after dropping down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order and having made just four starts in all competitions so far. However, White returned to Arsenal’s starting line-up for their midweek 2-0 win over Brentford at Emirates Stadium, playing a starring role in the win, which also saw him claim an assist, as the Gunners restored their five-point advantage at the top.

Indeed, the 28-year-old England international was making just his second league appearance of the year due to Jurrien Timber’s outstanding rise to prominence.

As as result, White’s lack of minutes has not gone unnoticed, and we understand that several clubs have been making enquiries about his potential availability at Arsenal ahead of the January window.

One of those most strongly interested is Manchester City, who are actively looking at new right-back options heading into 2026.

As we have revealed earlier this week, a deal for their top target, Tino Livramento of Newcastle, is looking decidedly difficult to pull off, forcing them to explore alternatives, one of which is understood to be White.

Indeed, White’s ability to play as an inverted full-back or as a centre-half is seen as ideal for Pep Guardiola’s system, with the City manager seeing the four-times capped England star as a good fit for their system.

However, he is far from alone in his admiration for the player…

Arteta hugely impressed by Man City target White

In addition to City, we understand Atletico Madrid, Como and Marseille are also believed among those keen on a possible move for White were he to become available, though the latter pair would likely only be able to sanction a loan move in the first instance.

However, sources have confirmed to us that Arsenal have made it clear that they will not be looking to weaken their squad in any way come January and that White, in particular, will not be going anywhere.

Whilst White is believed to be frustrated at his lack of minutes, Arteta still remains a huge fan of the former Brighton man and has made it clear he does not want to lose him next month.

Speaking after his starring role for the Gunners on Wednesday, Arteta told the media: “Personally, I’m very, very happy for him as a human being.

“I think the rest of the team is the same because he’s a player who has always played for us, and sadly, because of the right reasons, he wasn’t playing that much because Jurrien [Timber] was excellent, and he was out for a while, and then he needed to earn his place.

“But his attitude has been so positive, so good. Then when you are ready and you’re given the opportunity, you take it like he did today.

“So I’m very happy that we have him back in the best version of himself as well, and we’re going to need him because he’s a tremendous player.

“The first thing as a defender is he defends, and defends with that purpose and with that determination and efficiency. He’s done that today.

“Then if he can add the value that he can add with the ball through his passing, through his movement and through the deliveries that he can put in with the quality that he has, so be it, and today I think he’s done both very well.”

