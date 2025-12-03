Real Madrid are steadfast in their opinion of letting Rodrygo leave in the January window, though sources have revealed the player’s exit wishes are concrete and having named Arsenal and Liverpool among four Premier League sides the player has expressed a wish in joining.

The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu where he is the most high-profile victim of Kylian Mbappe’s arrival in summer 2024. While he was still getting game time last season under Carlo Ancelotti, his situation at Real Madrid has become notably worse since Xabi Alonso took charge over the summer.

Often used as an impact sub under the Madrid boss, only four of his 15 appearances so far this season have lasted 45 minutes or longer.

As a result, speculation has gathered pace that a spectacular move could be on the cards.

And with a World Cup on the horizon at the end of the season – Rodrygo knows he will need to be playing regularly to book his place in Selecao’s squad – speculation over a move away from the Bernabeu has gathered serious pace in recent weeks.

To that end, we can reveal Madrid value the player in the region of €80-90m (£70-79m), though a move away in January still looks a tall order.

Sources can reveal that Real Madrid are adamant that Rodrygo is still a part of their plans, despite acknowledging that, going into a World Cup year, the situation is not easy for him.

He was persuaded to stay in the summer by the likes of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, and although Xabi Alonso rates him, he is behind Arda Guler in the pecking order.

Furthermore, we understand that Real Madrid’s ideal scenario is that they retain the player’s services until the summer. At that point, Real will see the likely return of Nico Paz, which will only hasten the Brazilian’s exit.

Despite that, intermediaries are working hard on a possible solution – and we can the player is open to joining six potential English sides, though only four of them are actually concretely pursuing an option…

Rodrygo ready to move to Premier League; Arsenal, Liverpool keen

Indeed, intermediaries are working hard on finding options for him – this has entailed once again opening lines of communication with Arsenal – who pushed hardest to sign him back in the summer – and Liverpool, who have also been heavily linked.

But as we know, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. These are the clubs Rodrygo himself would consider joining; it is not the clubs approaching them.

As it stands, however, only four of those: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are all keeping abreast of the situation – they want to know what his situation is and what Real Madrid’s plans are.

And should Real sanction a possible loan, this is when things could advance. At this point, though, Real are saying that is unlikely.

But should the player push to leave, things could become interesting.

However, the Endrick situation also complicates things further because, if he moves on, as expected, Real won’t let them both leave. They are insistent on that.

Latest Real Madrid news: Guehi move shelved; Alexander-Arnold slammed

Real Madrid look to have dropped out the running to sign Marc Guehi next year, with Liverpool looking to be in the driving seat and understood to be considering a firm move to sign the England star in January.

The Crystal Palace captain is out of contract next summer and Real’s interest in him stems in the possibility of a free transfer move. However, with Liverpool igniting their own plans to sign him, Real are now looking elsewhere, and with Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano among those being considered.

Guehi ‘is not a priority’ for Madrid at this stage, a trusted source explained before adding the Spanish giants are in the market for a new centre-half but appear ready to go in a different direction.

Meanwhile, after years of getting positive reviews from the Liverpool media and being a darling of the Anfield faithful, Trent Alexander-Arnold is learning the brutal truth about the Real Madrid press, with the England right-back is slammed for his latest performance for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Elsewhere, an ambitious report in Spain has claimed that Liverpool have made contact to sign Jude Bellingham, who has made his decision ‘clear’ on his Real Madrid future.