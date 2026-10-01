Arsenal must pay a ‘premium’ to complete shock signing of Premier League striker – report

Arsenal are reportedly considering a shock move for Fulham star Gonzalo Garcia, with Aston Villa also said to be interested in the 22-year-old striker.

Garcia only joined Fulham in a deal worth €40million (£34m / $45m) over the summer, with Alvaro Arbeloa using his Real Madrid connections to bring the Spaniard from the Bernabeu to Craven Cottage.

Fulham have endured a difficult start to the season and currently sit second-to-bottom of the table after picking up just two points from their opening five fixtures.

However, Garcia has been one of their better performers. The forward notched a goal in Fulham’s opening game against Chelsea, and has looked a threat in other games.

According to German outlet 442, as cited by Caught Offside, Arsenal and Aston Villa are both ‘keeping tabs’ on Garcia’s progress with a view to a potential transfer.

However, the report says it would cost either club a ‘premium’ to sign Garcia, and Fulham will undoubtedly do all they can to hold on to him.

Despite this, Arsenal and Aston Villa intend to keep monitoring Garcia, as he continues to adapt to the Premier League.

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Arsenal linked with Gonzalo Garcia move

Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on adding a new striker to his squad.

Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to establish himself in the team this season, raising questions about his long-term future at the Emirates.

Garcia represents a high-potential option for Arsenal.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, recently brought in Nicolas Jackson, so whether they would be willing to spend a big fee on Garcia is questionable.

Ollie Watkins left the club for Saudi Arabia over the summer, though, so signing another centre-forward to compete with Jackson could make sense.

It feels unlikely that Fulham would be willing to sanction Garcia’s sale in January, though, especially after new manager Arbeloa made him one of his statement signings.

However, the picture could change dramatically if Fulham are relegated.

They would find it difficult to keep hold of key players and that would give Arsenal and Aston Villa a chance to make their move for Garcia.

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