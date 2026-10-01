Man Utd in dreamland as £30m-rated Bundesliga star says YES to joining in January

Manchester United are expected to renew their interest in RB Leipzig captain David Raum, with the German international keen on a move to Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

The 28-year-old left-back is entering the final year of his Leipzig contract, which expires in the summer of 2027. That situation has placed him firmly on the radar of several European clubs, but United are viewed as one of the strongest suitors.

Sources have indicated that United are the main rivals to Juventus for Raum’s signature, with the Premier League side able to exploit Leipzig’s reluctance to lose their captain for nothing.

Man Utd failed to add a left-back in the summer window and remain short of reliable options in that position under Michael Carrick.

Raum, who joined Leipzig from Hoffenheim for €26million in 2022, and was appointed club captain last year, fits the profile of an experienced, attacking full-back capable of contributing in the final third.

Given his contract situation, intermediaries have suggested a fee in the region of £30million could be enough to open talks before Raum is free to discuss a pre-contract from January.

Left-back is a key position for Man Utd in the January window, and a number of players are under consideration.

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David Raum emerges as serious target for Man Utd

As previously reported, Man Utd also have Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell on their shortlist.

They have well-known admiration for Lewis Hall at Newcastle, too, but sources have stated move for him in January is almost impossible.

As for Raum, sources close to the situation believe he would welcome the chance to test himself in the Premier League.

He has previously acknowledged external interest and spoken of ambitions beyond the Bundesliga, while stopping short of confirming any formal contact.

Sources claim he has given a green light to a potential switch to Man Utd, if the club’s interest develops, and that stance is understood to remain unchanged as his contract situation develops.

Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer has confirmed that extension talks with Raum and his representatives are planned, with the club determined to avoid a free transfer.

No agreement has been reached, however, and Raum has kept his focus on performances under new head coach Martín Demichelis.

For Man Utd, the pressure on Leipzig and Raum being open to the move makes him a realistic target for January.

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