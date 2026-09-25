Arsenal learn William Saliba return timeline as top French reporter gives big update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should be able to use key defender William Saliba from December onwards, according to a trusted French journalist.

Saliba played a crucial role in France’s World Cup campaign earlier this year before he was forced off with a back injury 30 minutes into their semi-final defeat to eventual champions Spain. Arsenal confirmed that the centre-back would be out for an ‘extended period’.

Although, the Gunners did receive a boost when it emerged that Saliba would not require surgery on the injury, which would have prolonged his recovery.

Arsenal replaced Saliba during the summer transfer window by paying Aston Villa an initial £51million plus £4m in bonuses for Ezri Konsa.

The England star is a classy operator, though having Saliba back fit would increase Arsenal’s chances of defending their Premier League title.

On X, top French reporter Fabrice Hawkins provided the following update: ‘William Saliba could make his return to competition in December if all goes well.

‘Arsenal’s defender is currently continuing his recovery following his back fracture.’

When all players are fit, Arteta has the best defensive options in the country.

But Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera have all spent time on the sidelines this term.

Timber is back after missing Arsenal’s first five matches with a groin issue.

White picked up a groin problem of his own during the 2-0 win at Sunderland, but he is expected to return to full fitness over the international break.

Defenders set to return for Arsenal

Mosquera has been recovering from a hamstring injury and is also aiming to return to Arteta’s squad ready for the first game back after the international break.

Arsenal will host Leeds United in the Premier League on October 10 before facing Lille in the Champions League three days later.

Konsa will be badly affected once Saliba returns to start most of Arsenal’s big matches. With Arteta also able to use the likes of White, Timber and Mosquera, Konsa could see his game time drop significantly.

Konsa has emerged as an important player for England boss Thomas Tuchel after starring for Villa over the past few seasons.

But if he is forced the warm the bench at Arsenal during the second half of the campaign, then his importance for England could decline.

Meanwhile, a ‘dicey’ Max Dowman ‘issue’ at Arsenal has been revealed.

Plus, Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha has reportedly decided whether to join Arsenal.