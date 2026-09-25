Leeds fans told to rein in ‘dangerous’ European dreams as Farke is set more realistic target for season

Leeds United supporters already dreaming of Europe have been told they may need to lessen their expectations for the season, despite the unbeaten start Daniel Farke’s side have made and with TEAMtalk exclusively told why one injury to one key player could effectively kill their dreams.

The Whites have started the 2026/27 campaign in impressive fashion, having won two and draw three of their first five Premier League games to remain one of just five teams left in the division undefeated so far.

That leaves Leeds United fifth heading into this current international break, raising hopes that Farke’s side could bulldoze their way back into Europe next season.

Indeed, with some more optimistic fans even thinking about a Champions League return by finishing fifth, supporters have already adopted a “Get your passports out for Daniel Farke” chant at Elland Road.

But despite some real feel-good vibes kicking around the Whites this season, the club’s former striker Mark Hateley has exclusively told TEAMtalk why they may need to lower their ambitions – and be careful what they wish for.

“They need good fortune,” Hateley told us in association with NetBet. “I still think it’s early doors to be looking at the Champions League and all that sort of stuff – it can become a dangerous target for a relatively new Premier League side.

“I think the focus for Leeds has to be on creating an atmosphere and ensuring their team is really competitive. Should I say top 10? I think they are more than capable. But dreaming of anything else, you’ve got to be careful…”

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While the 64-year-old Hateley, who played six games on loan for Leeds back in 1996, insists he is impressed by their start to the season, he is adamant that the club could see their bubble burst if they get too far ahead of themselves, insisting it will still take time to fully establish themselves as a Premier League force.

“It is still very early days – just look at Coventry so far this season – that was similar Leeds in their first season back this time last year. You’ve got to be really careful what you wish for and what your targets are.

“A team that comes up from the Championship – a different kettle of fish completely – has to acclimatise to the Premier League for at least two or three seasons before you can say, ‘Right, we have a good structure, we have a good plan going forward, we’ve proven we can do it – now let’s go and get that quality of player again to take us to the next level’.

“While Leeds have done that this summer, they can’t get ahead of themselves.”

While manager Farke himself is very careful not to, publicly at least, set his ambitions too highly, he did challenge the board over summer recruitment, daring them to at least dream of taking the side to the next level.

While their summer business was good – and this report said Leeds had brought in two of the best three signings of the entire summer window – they did fail to bolster their attacking options.

And Hateley reckons that any sort of injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin could leave Leeds in a fix, explaining why he is vital to their hopes.

“I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t be a top-10 team this year – but it is all about keeping Calvert-Lewin fit.

“If Calvert-Lewin keeps his shooting boots back on – but top ten means you’re on the edge of European football – and they can get to set themselves up for an even bigger season next time around…”

With regard to Calvert-Lewin, another former Leeds man has surprisingly doubted his credentials to shine for England after issuing Thomas Tuchel with a surprise warning.

Meanwhile, sources have provided a big update on Calvert-Lewin’s future at Elland Road, having revealed when the club plan to open talks over a new deal.