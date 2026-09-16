Jose Mourinho has indicated that the door is not closed on Real Madrid allowing one of their star talents to leave the Bernabéu after the Special One failed to offer any guarantees to the player, and amid claims that Xabi Alonso is desperate to reunite with him at Chelsea.

Ardar Guler joined the LaLiga giants from Fenerbahce in 2023 and has notched 19 goals and 26 assists in 116 games so far, generally playing as an attacking midfielder or winger.

Guler played regularly under Alonso during his time as Real Madrid manager, and reports over the summer suggested that the Chelsea boss had urged BlueCo to make a move for the youngster.

Alonso’s interest in a reunion with Guler was ultimately shelved, however, as Chelsea opted to prioritise signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a whopping £117million.

Since then, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Guler has ‘agreed’ to a new six-year contract with Real Madrid, making it even harder to lure him away from the club. The deal is yet to be officially confirmed.

However, new Real Madrid boss Mourinho has just given Chelsea and Guler’s other suitors some hope that a transfer could be possible.

When asked in a recent interview if Guler is untouchable amid Premier League links to the player, Mourinho said: “No, no one is considered untouchable in the team.”

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Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all admirers of Arda Guler

Guler was considered one of the world’s best young talents when he joined Real Madrid three years ago, and he has only enhanced his reputation since then.

So far this season, the 33-time capped Turkey international has made six LaLiga appearances – starting in four of those games – and has scored one goal and provided two assists.

With Chelsea well-stocked in the attacking midfield department, having superstars Cole Palmer and Rogers in their ranks, it’s unclear whether the London side would be willing to pay the mega-money fee that’d be required to sign Guler from Real Madrid.

His versatility could make him a viable option if Alonso wants to bring in another winger, though.

Another side who have been heavily linked with a move for Guler previously are Arsenal.

The Gunners reportedly reached out to the player’s representatives to gauge his interest in a switch to the Emirates over the summer.

Liverpool, too, were said to be admirers of Guler only a few months ago.

Guler may not be ‘untouchable’, as stated by Mourinho, but if he does put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Real Madrid, it will inevitably take a massive fee for any of his Premier League suitors to sign him.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the situation.

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