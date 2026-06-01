Aston Villa have reportedly submitted an initial €17million offer to sign a talented Senegal international midfielder, but they will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets to secure a deal this summer.

With Villa back in the Champions League next season, Unai Emery is actively looking to bolster a squad that will be stretched across multiple competitions once again next season.

Ultimate victory in the Europa League this season – a competition Emery owns – is one thing, but navigating the Champions League is a different beast, with Emery and Aston Villa president of football operations, Roberto Olabe, currently assessing all areas of the Spaniard’s first-team squad.

One particular area they are paying close attention to is central midfield, with the club once again looking at the Spanish market for inspiration and any transfer gems they can find.

One such player is UD Almeria star Dion Lopy, who was on the club’s radar back in 2023 before he swapped French club Stade Reims to join the Spanish side.

Lopy was then courted by Everton last summer, but is now reportedly back in the mix for a move to Villa Park, following a report from Spanish outlet La Voz de Almería.

His development at the Segunda Division side hasn’t gone unnoticed, with the report suggesting that Villa view the 24-year-old as the player for ‘both the present and future’.

For Emery it would represent an interaction with a club where he spent two years as manager between 2006 and 2008 before getting his big move to Valencia.

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Initial Aston Villa for Lopy coming up short

The report adds that Villa have submitted an initial offer of €17m (£14.7m / $19.7m) for the midfielder, although that is a little short of Almeria’s €20m (£17m /£23m) asking price.

Having missed out on gaining a spot in LaLiga this season, Almeria are keen on keeping Lopy on board for another promotion push next term. However, interest from suitors, particularly in the Premier League, is proving tempting.

Lopy himself could also be tempted to join Villa, who can offer Premier League and Champions League football next season, although the Europa League winners will likely have to up their offer by around €3m to get any deal over the line.

The midfielder, who is currently under contract until 2029, is represented by British agency CAA Stellar, who also have Villa and England star Ezri Konsa as one of their top clients.

One to watch then over the course of the summer window, which officially opens on June 15.

Meanwhile, another midfielder linked with a switch to Villa Park this summer is now being talked up by former Villa striker Stan Collymore, with a raid on a Premier League rival mooted.

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