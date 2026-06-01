Manchester United will be laughing for two reasons after multiple reports claimed Chelsea have put Alejandro Garnacho up for sale.

Garnacho endured a rocky time of it during his latter days at Old Trafford, with the ex-Man Utd winger criticised for a perceived lack of discipline.

Ultimately, Man Utd were more than happy to offload the Argentina international to a direct rival like Chelsea. The fact they sold to a great rival showed just how little the Red Devils thought of their former winger by the end.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £40m, Garnacho has returned a decent haul of goal contributions (eight goals, four assists), but did not do enough under any of Chelsea’s managers to earn a regular starting spot.

And according to updates from both The Sun and Chelsea-centric journalist, Si Phillips, it could be one season and done for Garnacho in blue.

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Chelsea put Alejandro Garnacho up for sale – reports

Phillips’ update came first, with the reporter declaring: ‘Chelsea set to offer Alejandro Garnacho around to clubs’.

He added: ‘Chelsea are preparing to shop winger Alejandro Garnacho around to clubs this summer.

‘Chelsea have been disappointed with the season Garnacho has had, and the belief is that it will be best for all parties if they now move him on.’

The Sun provided their own update on the situation on Monday, stating: ‘Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Alejandro Garnacho depart the club just one year after splashing £40 million on the Argentine.

‘They would want to recoup their money on the 21-year-old £40million and United do hold a 10 per cent sell-on clause from the deal last year’.

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Why Garnacho transfer is good news for Man Utd

The Sun’s update is reason one why Man Utd will be more than a touch pleased to learn Garnacho’s career at Chelsea might be coming to an end.

As mentioned, United hold a 10 percent sell-on clause in Garnacho’s deal. If he’s moved on for £40m as the report claims he might, Man Utd would be in line to receive another £4m.

The second reason is simple, Garnacho proved to be a pain in the backside for United during his time in Manchester and when it came time to sell, he made it crystal clear he ONLY wanted Chelsea.

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As such, his deal dragged on and on in the previous summer window, and it also emboldened Chelsea to stick to their guns on the £40m fee.

Realistically, Man Utd could have and probably should have generated a bigger fee. While Garnacho isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, he had just ended the 2024/25 campaign by breaking double figures in both goals and assists for Man Utd despite being just 20 years of age in the season.

£40m was all Man Utd wound up getting, and one year on, the final fee might rise by another £4m if Garnacho leaves Chelsea.

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