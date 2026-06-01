Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are described as the ‘primary admirers’ of Bournemouth’s breakout striker Eli Junior Kroupi, per TEAMtalk sources, teeing up a potential battle between the two Champions League finalists.

The 19-year-old French forward, who joined the Cherries from Lorient for £12 million in January, has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, netting 13 goals – the most of any teenager in their debut Premier League season.

Kroupi’s clinical finishing, movement, and composure have drawn widespread acclaim, with his brilliant strike against Manchester City proving pivotal in Arsenal securing the Premier League title.

Sources say Arsenal view the France U21 international as a potential marquee addition to bolster their attack under Mikel Arteta, while Luis Enrique’s PSG side are seeking fresh attacking talent after retaining European silverware and have tracked Kroupi since his time in France.

Bournemouth, under new manager Marco Rose, have been resolute in their stance.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, club officials have made it clear they have no desire to offload their brightest talents this summer, insisting Kroupi is integral to their project.

With a contract running until 2030, any departure would require a blockbuster offer, in the region of £80-100 million. Sources suggest the south-coast club would fight hard to retain him, even if elite interest escalates.

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Bournemouth talisman on Arsenal, PSG radar

Kroupi is said to be content at the Vitality Stadium, enjoying regular football and the opportunity to develop in the Premier League.

However, an approach from either Arsenal or PSG could prove tempting, offering Champions League football and the chance to test himself at the highest level.

The Gunners are keen to bring in a new striker to compete with Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, while PSG are looking to bring in a potential replacement for exit-linked Goncalo Ramos.

Manchester City are also keen on Kroupi. As revealed last Friday, their sporting director, Hugo Viana, has held talks with the forward’s representatives.

For Bournemouth, holding onto Kroupi would represent a major statement of ambition following brilliant season and qualification for the Europa League.

Yet, in a market where young talent command huge transfer fees, the coming weeks could test their resolve.

Whether the Cherries can fend off the advances the Champions League finalists remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, Kroupi is attracting serious attention.

His future will be away from Bournemouth, if not this summer then in the following windows.

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