Aston Villa star returns to Birmingham with injury after four starts in 10 days

An Aston Villa man has returned from the international break with an injury

Matty Cash is returning to Aston Villa with a minor injury after he started all four games for Poland in a 10-day stretch over the international break.

It’s been a successful international break for a number of Villa’s players. Johan Manzambi was met with Ballon d’Or chants from the stands as he impressed for Switzerland against Slovenia, while Ibrahim Mbaye and Nicolas Jackson both scored for Senegal, and Matteo Ruggeri assisted on his Italy debut.

Things were not so fruitful for Cash. Poland lost two out of their four games, and the Villa right-back started every single one of them over a 10-day span.

He was forced off in the final game, against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and per Jacob Tanswell, he’ll return to Birmingham with a minor injury.

The Villa writer states Cash picked up a dead leg, though he’s not expected to be ruled out for upcoming club matches.

Whether or not he’ll play against Brentford on Saturday remains to be seen, though, after a lot of football during the international break, and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for cover at right-back.

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Aston Villa stars returning after international break

With Cash expected to be available despite the dead leg, he’ll be one of a few Villa men who should be available following the international break.

There have been suggestions that each of Brian Madjo, Marco Bizot, Pau Torres and Leon Goretzka could all be fit for the coming games.

The return of Goretzka to fitness will be music to the ears of Villa fans, after the free agent signing missed every game prior to the break due to a lack of fitness.

He said when he was ruled out: ‘Dear Villans, first of all, thank you for the incredible welcome. After my first few days at this club, the feeling that I’m exactly where I’m meant to be has grown stronger with each passing day.

‘Unfortunately, my body has reacted to the increased workload after my time away from the pitch. It’s frustrating, but I need this short break now to come back at full strength.

‘I’ll use the coming days, including the international break, to recover fully and I’ll be back ready to fight and give everything for you and for Villa. Can’t wait to see you on the pitch soon.

‘Thank you for your support. Leon.’

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