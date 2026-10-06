Liverpool reject claims that £26m star could leave after one game as FSG secure long-term fix for vital position

Liverpool have dismissed suggestions that Giovanni Leoni could return to Italy in 2027, with the young defender firmly part of their long-term plans and with FSG confident they have their long-term future in central defence locked in, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Leoni is back on the training pitch after his serious ACL injury that has sidelined him for over a year, and Liverpool are now considering whether he could return to action before the end of the month.

TEAMtalk understands the Champions League clash with Villarreal (October 20) or the League Cup meeting with Chelsea (October 28) are being considered as possible comeback dates, although Liverpool have no intention of rushing the 19-year-old and will only play him if he gets a 100% clearance from club medics.

Leoni joined Liverpool from Parma in August 2025 for an initial £26million (€35m, $40m with add-ons), with the Reds beating out most of Europe to his signature, including competition from the majority of Serie A’s biggest clubs.

But his maiden campaign was cruelly interrupted when he suffered a serious knee injury on his debut against Southampton in a Carabao Cup third-round clash in September 2025. He has been on the road back ever since – and the Italian is now closing in on a long-awaited return.

And while there has been speculation that Leoni could eventually head back to Italy, Liverpool have made it clear that is not part of their thinking.

TEAMtalk understands that both Juventus and Inter Milan have maintained contact with Leoni’s camp to keep themselves informed, but they were told from the outset that the defender’s future is firmly at Anfield.

There is also growing excitement within Liverpool about what Leoni can achieve alongside fellow young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet…

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Liverpool expect Leoni to hit same heights as Jacquet – Sources

Speaking as part of TEAMtalk’s Insider coverage, Graeme Bailey said Liverpool believe Leoni is operating at the same level as Jacquet, who has already impressed since arriving at Anfield.

“Jeremy Jacquet has delivered early on his Liverpool career, confirming his reputation as one of Europe’s finest young central defenders and within Anfield, they firmly believe Leoni is at the same level.

“Speaking to people within the club, they really think Leoni and Jacquet is a mouth-watering prospect; the club love them both.”

Liverpool took a similarly cautious approach with Jacquet after his shoulder problems during the summer and have adopted the same philosophy with Leoni.

“They did not rush Jacquet in the summer after his shoulder issues, and the same has been true of Leoni; they did not want to try and get him back a few weeks early- why take the risk?

“The belief is Leoni could very well return to action this month, but if not, they are happy with where he is at.”

Leoni’s return would give Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola another hugely promising option at the heart of his defence, with the club convinced there is significant development still to come.

Iraola’s track record of developing young centre-backs was also highlighted by Bailey, with the Liverpool boss having previously helped mould Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi during his time at Bournemouth.

“One thing about Andoni Iraola is that he really knows how to get the best out of a talented defender – just look at Bournemouth. He took the likes of Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi and helped mould both of them into top-class centre-halves.

“In stark contrast to their full-back positions, there is a real sense at Liverpool that at centre-half they have two very special options.”

Liverpool’s priority now is simply getting Leoni fully fit and ready to return, adding another solid option to Iraola’s squad.

On the subject of central defenders, Liverpool have been urged to re-sign a £56m star that Arne Slot was quick to usher out at Anfield.

One man the Reds are also pleased with is Ronald Araujo – and now the club’s new sporting director Julian Ward is understood to have made an instant decision on making the on-loan Barcelona star’s move to Anfield permanent.