Arsenal dispatch top scouts to watch USA sensation as Liverpool join dynamic teenager race – Exclusive

New USA international Peyton Miller is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool

Arsenal and Liverpool are among a host of Premier League clubs tracking newly-capped USA star Peyton Miller, and with the player’s thoughts on making an eye-catching move very much clear, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 18-year-old New England Revolution left-back has emerged as one of the most coveted young talents in American football after making his senior United States debut against Mexico under Mauricio Pochettino.

Miller’s international breakthrough has accelerated interest in his services, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that a number of leading clubs from England and Europe are now keeping close tabs on his progress.

While 16-year-old Manchester City-bound Cavan Sullivan has captured much of the attention surrounding the latest generation of American prospects, Miller is attracting significant interest of his own.

The Connecticut-born defender is viewed as a modern full-back with the athleticism and versatility to make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Miller is equally comfortable attacking as he is defending, with his ability to cover ground and contribute in the final third adding to his appeal among clubs searching for the next generation of dynamic full-backs.

The teenager has been part of the New England Revolution set-up since he was 13 and signed his first professional contract at the age of 15.

He became the second-youngest player in Revolution history when he made his first-team debut in 2024 at the age of 16.

Now, just two years later, Miller is already a full United States international and his rapid rise has inevitably brought him onto the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs…

Five Premier League sides watching USA talent

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea were among the clubs present in Arizona to watch Miller make his international bow.

Manchester City and Manchester United were also represented, while Barcelona were in attendance and have already done work on the highly-rated defender.

The presence of so many major clubs for Miller’s senior international debut underlines the growing interest in a player whose stock is rising rapidly.

For now, however, New England Revolution have no intention of actively seeking a transfer.

The club secured Miller’s future on a new long-term contract this summer, with the agreement potentially keeping him at the club until 2030.

Miller himself is understood to be very happy in New England and remains focused on his development with the Revolution.

But his progress means interest is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, particularly after he became a senior international at just 18.

For now, New England hold a strong position, and there is no suggestion Miller is pushing to leave, but with the teenager now on the international stage, the race to follow his next move is already gathering pace.

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