Man Utd: Fabrizio Romano update on free agent left-back signing as star says YES

A left-back who’ll become a free agent at the end of the season has greenlit a move to Manchester United, and Fabrizio Romano has described the player as “one to watch”.

Man Utd plan to sign at least three new defenders in 2027, and if the Red Devils had their way, the defensive overhaul would have begun in the summer just gone.

Man Utd made overtures towards Newcastle’s Lewis Hall. However, the Magpies refused to engage in talks having already sold three of their best players in Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

Subsequently, Hall penned fresh terms at St. James’ Park and described the decision to do so as a “no-brainer”.

Accordingly, Man Utd must seemingly look elsewhere for their competition for Luke Shaw, and TEAMtalk recently brought news of RB Leipzig’s David Raum giving the green light to joining the Red Devils.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed the 28-year-old Germany international could be signed for around £30m in January.

However, given Raum is in the final year of his contract, the likelier outcome is he departs via free agency at the end of the current campaign.

Now, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has shared the latest he’s hearing on Raum’s future.

David Raum “one to watch” amid Man Utd interest – Fabrizio Romano

When asked if there’s a player whose future is going under the radar, he replied on his Here He Go podcast: “Look, one to watch I think in summer 2027 and with this contract situation expiring and so interesting is David Raum, the German left-back.

“Because there are several top clubs around Europe looking at left-backs. David Raum has international experience doing very well for Red Bull Leipzig.

“He’s a solid left back and so a player to watch for sure.

“There were some links with Man United, let’s see because Man United are still looking at that position.

“But for sure there could be movement around David Raum and that could be one to watch.”

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TEAMtalk understands Leipzig plan to hold talks with Raum and his camp regarding a contract extension over the coming months.

But with Man Utd amongst his suitors, it would surprise no one if Raum resisted the temptation to re-sign with Leipzig in favour of joining the Red Devils.

Raum was named Leipzig’s captain ahead of the 2025/26 season and over the past three campaigns, has provided an impressive 28 assists across all competitions.