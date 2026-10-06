Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who has been linked with Barcelona

Harry Kane has agreed a contract extension with Bayern Munich in principle after rejecting the chance to move to Barcelona next summer and with the Spanish giants now setting their sights on an ambitious alternative, TEAMtalk understands.

The England captain has been in talks with Bayern over fresh terms throughout the year, with his brother and lead agent Charlie Kane assessing the market and the options available to the 33-year-old.

The 33-year-old, favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, recently became the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals, doing so in just 98 games.

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal had talks over Kane in the summer, but a move to the Middle East was never a huge appeal to the former Tottenham Hotspur star.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that an agreement in principle is in place over a new two-and-a-half-year deal – as initially reported back in August – with Kane fully on board and committed to continuing his career in Munich.

Barcelona had shown a strong interest in Kane and were considering the possibility of signing him next summer.

Had Kane’s talks with Bayern not been concluded by January, Barcelona could have agreed a pre-contract with him from January for a free transfer at the end of the season.

But Kane has now decided against that option and is fully committed to extending his stay in Munich – and the news will spell bad news for four of his biggest admirers…

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The development vindicates Bayern’s confidence throughout the summer that they could reach an agreement with their star striker.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal also held talks over a possible move during the summer.

Kane has also retained serious admirers in England, with former club Tottenham Hotspur never backing away from the possibility of bringing him back to north London.

Manchester United have likewise long been keen to take Kane to Old Trafford, with their co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe publicly confirming his interest.

But Bayern have remained confident throughout the process and Munich sources have now confirmed that the key terms of a new deal have been agreed in principle…

Kane has enjoyed a hugely successful spell in Germany since leaving Tottenham. Only last month he became the fastest player ever to score 100 Bundesliga goals, and remains a central figure in Bayern’s plans.

His decision to stay represents a significant blow to Barcelona, who remain firmly in the market for a new striker.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona’s attention is now set to turn towards Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as they assess alternative options for their attack, whilst Julian Alvarez remains on their radar.

Haaland’s future has suddenly been thrust into the limelight after Manchester City were found guilty of 114 breaches of financial irregularities – a situation that could result in their demotion from the Premier League.

Indeed, it was revealed here how relegation would cost City around £500m in lost revenues, making it impossible for the likes of Haaland – the Premier League’s highest-paid player – to stay.

For Kane, however, the uncertainty over his future has been resolved.

The England captain is now fully committed to Bayern and, barring any late change, will continue in Munich on a new two-and-a-half-year contract.