Aston Villa: Media react to Alejandro Garnacho goalscoring performance during international break

The media have reacted as Aston Villa new boy Alejandro Garnacho put in a good display in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break.

Garnacho has not found it easy to adapt to life at Villa Park. Unai Emery recently admitted the Chelsea loanee, who’s set to become a permanent Villa player in the summer, has a lot of work to do.

In competitive football, the Argentine has been introduced as a substitute in just three games.

But he started on the left wing in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sevilla on Friday, and looked very promising, netting a good goal at the back post in the 79th minute of the 3-1 victory.

The performance has been met with a rousing reaction in the media.

Birmingham Mail wrote: ‘Last week, [Villa] beat Championship side Southampton 1-0, with Garnacho scoring his first goal for the club.

‘The Argentine continued to show what he can do in Spain on Friday night with another goal against Sevilla.’

Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, said Garnacho was ‘the most active player’ for Villa in the first half, and they were ‘led by the Argentine’ in attack in the second.

Villa fan and broadcaster Dan Bardell stated he felt the international break had ‘come at the right time’ for the winger.

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Alejandro Garnacho feels he’s ready

Garnacho feels he’s in a good spot to perform for Villa after two goals in the international break friendlies.

He took to Instagram to state: ‘2 test, 2 goals.

‘Ready now!’

It comes after Emery told the Argentine how he could elevate himself in the pecking order.

The Villa boss said: “Work, work, train, work. When he can have minutes to play, try and play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now. George [Hemmings] is playing fantastic. Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want.

“[Ibrahim] Mbaye also responded well. We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have. Garnacho is a little bit behind, because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs.”

Garnacho evidently has been working hard and his performances in the friendlies suggest he’s ready for more than a handful of minutes when competitive football returns.