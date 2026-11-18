Aston Villa are one of the clubs said to be ‘making strong moves’ for one of the highest-rated centre-backs in Ligue 1, who’s price tag is rising rapidly, per a report.

Villa have five senior options at centre-back, though Unai Emery’s preference is evidently Victor Lindelof and Pau Torres. There are a few reasons why adding another option to the heart of the defence could be a good call.

Torres is plagued with muscle injuries at times, Tyrone Mings has struggled often when called upon, Modou Keba Cisse is unproven and Taylor Harwood-Bellis does not seem ready in the eyes of Unai Emery.

That leaves Villa with fewer proper options than there looks to be on paper.

According to a report from Milan News 24, the Villans and Newcastle are ‘making strong moves’ for Lille and Belgium centre-back Nathan Ngoy.

The 23-year-old defender has ‘no shortage of contenders’ per the report, with AC Milan also interested.

The outlet states Ngoy was valued between €20-25million (£17-21m) in September, and it’s suggested that could be close to €40million (£33m) by the summer.

Whether any of the named clubs are actually going to make an offer remains to be seen.

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Nathan Ngoy in top form

Per FotMob, Ngoy is one of the 10 best central defenders in Ligue 1 this season.

The Lille man has an average rating of 7.23, which is only bettered by six players.

Having struggled with injury earlier in his career and missed a few games last season through knocks, suspension or simply being dropped from the side, Ngoy appears to have rectified those issues at present.

He has played the full 90 minutes in all bar one of Lille’s games this season, and has evidently succeeded in those.

Continuing in that form will surely keep Ngoy on the radar of big sides, and his price tag will only continue to rise if that happens.