Besiktas have set their price for Tottenham target Oh Hyeon-gyu

Tottenham have learned how much it will take for them to sign a South Korean striker it’s previously been revealed Son Heung-min has recommended to them.

Spurs have begun to climb up the Premier League table. Three victories in a row in October helped them into the top half of the table, which they have since dropped just below.

While results are picking up, there are still some teething problems under Roberto De Zerbi, namely in attack.

None of the Tottenham attack has scored more than once in the league this term, with centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke the top scorer, with two.

In response to that, Spurs are linked with a few attackers ahead of January, including South Korean Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Per Turkiye Gazetesi, the Besiktas striker is ‘attracting interest from the Premier League’ with Tottenham named as a club who have watched Oh in league and European matches this season.

The striker has four goals and three assists in limited game time, impressing when he’s been on the field.

Per the report, Besiktas are not currently considering Oh’s sale, but that might change for at least €30million (£25m).

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Son Heung-min working as Tottenham secret weapon

Spurs have an agent on the insider trying to push Oh towards north London.

According to an October report from Turkey, Tottenham legend Son had recommended his international team-mate to the club.

Indeed, he had noted the development and suitability of the striker to his former side.

At the time, it was suggested Besiktas would be reluctant to sell Oh in the January window.

While that same stance applies, at least there is now a number for interested clubs to aim at which could open the door to a move.