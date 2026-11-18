Newcastle United are on the lookout for two January signings

Newcastle United are planning moves for a striker and an attacking midfielder in the winter window, with Matthias Jaissle aiming to add more goals to his team for the second half of the season, as a former Premier League striker sits top of his wish list, per reports.

There’s no doubt that Newcastle have struggled in their first few months under Jaissle, with just three wins from their opening 10 games and heavy losses to Leeds and Coventry seeing them sat in 12th, a disappointing position considering the Magpies aren’t playing in any European competitions this season.

And with just two wins in their last eight games, including a loss to Everton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, pressure is mounting on the young German manager to turn things around in the North East.

But Jaissle seemingly has a plan, as reports state the 38-year-old is looking to bolster his attacking arsenal in the January window, with Newcastle reportedly targeting a No.9 and No.10.

Having lost three primary players in the summer in Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, Newcastle could do with some extra coverage in several areas, but may struggle to bring more than one addition in without letting an existing player go the other way.

A centre forward is likely the priority; Newcastle’s current top goalscorer is Harvey Barnes with four in all competitions, and their main No.9, Yoane Wissa, has just one goal all season.

READ NEXT: Newcastle face stiff competition for exciting Portuguese winger – Exclusive

According to a report from Sky Sports, former Brentford man Ivan Toney is a top target for the Magpies, having worked under Jaissle before in the Saudi Pro League.

The report read: “Matthias Jaissle wants to add more goals to his team this January, with a no.9 and a no.10 top of his wish list.

“He doesn’t have an out-and-out no.10 in his current squad, despite persisting with the 4-2-3-1 formation since he joined the club in the summer.

“Joe Willock and Yoane Wissa have both been deployed in that position so far, but neither is natural in that role.

“However, the chances of signing players for both positions are slim, unless Newcastle offset that with sales.”

Looking at Jaissle’s priorities for the window, the report continues: “Jaissle wants to add experience in January, having lost a clutch of experienced players in the summer. This will be his first window to operate in, having arrived late in the summer.

“Ivan Toney is one striker he admires and would like to sign, having managed him previously with Al Ahli, but he knows it is unlikely to make economic sense for a club trying to invest in younger players with high ceilings.”

But Newcastle may have defensive issues to worry about soon, with Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall both receiving a strong interest from Manchester United under their new boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

That said, it’s often been made evident that the Magpies are desperate to keep hold of Hall, who signed a new contract in the summer.