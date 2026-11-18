Everton have been described by sources as one of the most active Premier League clubs monitoring Flamengo winger Samuel Lino, with the player’s asking price now emerging and with the 26-year-old attracting attention across Europe after an outstanding season in Brazil.

Sources indicate the Toffees are among the clubs closely tracking the former Atletico Madrid and Valencia player as they assess options to strengthen their attacking depth, which has looked like all season for David Moyes.

And while it is in the central positions in which Moyes is most clearly short – Thierno Barry left as his only senior striker – the Toffees manager is open to another addition on the wing, if a solid option becomes available.

That’s where Lino could come into the equation.

Lino has thrived since returning to his homeland, establishing himself as one of Flamengo’s key performers under Leonardo Jardim.

This season he has contributed heavily in front of goal, with a combined 19 goals and assists across 33 league appearances, underlining his threat from the left flank and his ability to create chances as well as score goals.

His pace, direct running and end product has shown the form that first brought him to Europe.

However, despite growing interest from the Toffees ahead of the January window, they are far from the only European side to have expressed an interest in his services, sources report…

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As well as the Toffees, Aston Villa – also linked with a new Portugal hero by sources on Wednesday – have also been confirmed as having an interest in the Brazilian.

Sources say Villa have been monitoring and could make a move to sign him in January as a cost-effective way to add depth and quality to their attacking options.

In Italy, Roma, Juventus and Napoli are all monitoring the situation around the four-times capped Brazil international, while Paris Saint-Germain have been mentioned among the clubs keeping tabs, particularly after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sustained a nasty ACL injury recently.

Of those, Roma are understood to be the most advanced and described as the club most keen, having already made contact with Flamengo to understand the conditions of a possible deal.

Flamengo are under no pressure to sell, though and will not be swayed easily.

Lino is contracted until December 2029 and is viewed as an important part of the squad that has already delivered major trophies.

Sources suggest the club’s valuation sits well above £20m (€24m, $26.5m), with some sources indicating they would only consider a significantly higher fee – perhaps as much as £25m (€30m, $33m).

Any deal is expected to require a substantial bid to open serious negotiations; however, for EPL sides he would be cost-effective in comparison to players from England.

With several European clubs circling and Lino’s form continuing to be excellent, the January and summer windows are expected to bring further approaches.

For now, Flamengo remain hopeful of keeping him, while EPL and top European sides continue to monitor one of the standout wide players in South American football.

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