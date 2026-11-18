A number of Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Carlos Forbs and are prepared to make a move for the Club Brugge winger, with a potential January transfer looking an increasing possibility, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old was back on British soil on Tuesday evening and made a significant impression as he scored the winning goal for Portugal in their victory over Wales – his first senior international goal for his country.

It was a memorable occasion for Forbs, who also wore Portugal’s famous number seven shirt, becoming the first player to take the jersey following Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international retirement.

His performance will have done his growing reputation no harm, particularly with several Premier League clubs understood to have been represented in attendance.

TEAMtalk understands Aston Villa are huge admirers of Forbs, while sources can also confirm that Newcastle United, Brighton, Everton and Brentford are among the clubs keeping a close eye on proceedings, with the player’s recent performances at club level already attracting considerable attention.

The former Wolves winger has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign with Club Brugge, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in Belgian football.

Forbs has registered three goals and five assists in his first 10 league appearances, impressive numbers that have helped put him firmly on the radar of clubs across Europe…

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Forbs has talents needed to thrive in Premier League football

His pace, direct running and ability to create opportunities in the final third are understood to be among the qualities attracting Premier League interest, with several sides now assessing whether a move could be possible when the transfer window reopens.

Forbs is no stranger to English football, having spent the 2024 campaign on loan at Wolves. However, that spell is not viewed as a fair reflection of his ability or potential, and his subsequent development in Belgium has helped him rebuild his reputation.

A product of Ajax’s renowned academy, Forbs has always been regarded as a player with significant potential, but his move to Club Brugge in the summer of 2025 appears to have provided the platform he needed to take his game to another level.

Now 22, the Portuguese winger is beginning to deliver consistently, combining his attacking output with the kind of performances that attract attention from bigger leagues.

TEAMtalk understands that Premier League interest is genuine, with clubs considering their options ahead of January and Forbs emerging as a potential opportunity.

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