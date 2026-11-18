Real Madrid are closely monitoring Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Chema Andres, with the Spanish club considering a future move to bring their former academy player back to the Bernabeu, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has made an immediate impact since joining Brighton from VfB Stuttgart in the summer transfer window.

The Valencia-born star has shown the awareness and composure that earned him comparisons with Rodri during his development.

Chema Andres impressing at Brighton and Hove Albion

Andres scored in the Premier League victory over Arsenal in September and has contributed to Brighton’s brilliant start to the season, leading to Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler singing his praises.

Hurzeler told SussexWorld about Andres on October 19: “I see him as a natural leader. Although he’s very young, I see him as a competitor.

“What surprises me or what impresses me the most is how mature and how big is his intrinsic motivation for improvement.

“So every day he wants to improve. Every day he reflects himself every day, he tries to get better and besides that he he’s a really good person.

“So he really takes care of his teammates. He really tries to understand the culture where he’s in now and tries to integrate as quick as possible. So therefore it’s a very impressive personality.”

Andres progressed through Real Madrid’s La Fabrica youth system after joining from Levante back in 2018.

The defensive midfielder made a handful of first-team appearances for Madrid under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti in the 2024/25 campaign before moving to Stuttgart in the summer of 2025.

The German club paid a modest fee for a share of his rights, with Madrid retaining a significant stake.

Andres thrived in the Bundesliga, helping Stuttgart reach the Champions League, before Brighton secured his signature on deadline day for a fee of £20 million. Madrid received half of that sum.

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Real Madrid monitoring Chema Andres

According to sources, Madrid scouts have been regularly assessing Andres in the Premier League.

We understand that Andres is said to be part of a dual focus of Madrid’s interest in Brighton alongside teammate Luka Vuskovic.

Spanish sources suggest that Madrid may still hold residual preferential rights linked to the original Stuttgart arrangement, although Brighton have previously indicated that any formal buy-back clause was waived when the player moved to the south coast.

The Seagulls are understood to value him highly and are unlikely to entertain a cut-price departure while he remains under contract until 2031, especially in January as they are on fire in the Premier League and are aiming to finish in the Champions League places.

Andres himself has acknowledged a long-term desire to return to Madrid one day, while stressing that his priority remains establishing himself in England.

Earlier in his time at Stuttgart, several Premier League clubs, including Manchester City and Arsenal, tracked his progress, but no other side matched Brighton’s eventual bid.

Whether Madrid choose to pursue a formal approach in 2027 or beyond will depend on the player’s continued development and form in the Premier League.

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