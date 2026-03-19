A top Aston Villa midfielder is reportedly ready to reject approaches from the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window, as his preference is to remain working under Unai Emery.

Villa are starting to see the wheels come off what has been a strong season so far, recording only two wins in their last nine outings in all competitions, with only one of those victories coming in the Premier League.

Indeed, Villa, who at one point were firmly in the title race, are now looking over their shoulder in terms of securing a top-five finish that should guarantee Champions League football next season.

Emery’s men are currently three points clear of Chelsea in sixth spot, although Liam Rosenior’s side are also having a mini-wobble of their own that could end up helping Villa.

Securing a Champions League spot could be critical to keeping Emery on board for next term, given his continued links to the likes of Manchester United, along with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

And one player whose future appears to be intrinsically tied to Emery’s is Villa midfield kingpin Youri Tielemans.

The 28-year-old Belgium international is reported to be on the radar of a number of Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of the summer, with his current contract having just over two years left to run.

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Tielemans to say no to Saudi approaches

However, a report from Football Insider claims that Tielemans is ready to reject any offers to quit Villa and head to the Middle East this summer.

FI sources claim that the former Leicester man feels that he still has plenty to offer in the Premier League, and is ‘committed to helping Villa continue their impressive project under Unai Emery’.

If Villa do secure a top-five finish this season, they are expected to hand Emery a significant transfer purse to bolster his squad and hopefully encourage the Spaniard to ignore approaches from elsewhere in his services.

For their part, Villa are also unwilling to entertain the idea of selling Tielemans this summer, despite the Saudi interest creating a lucrative opportunity for them.

While there is an acceptance from within the club’s hierarchy that every player has a price, Tielemans’ value is deemed ‘too important to lose under any circumstances’.

That value has been in full evidence of late, with the midfielder having been sidelined with an ankle injury since late January, coinciding with Villa’s poor run of form.

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More Aston Villa news: Big-money Chelsea swoop; attacker exit nears

Chelsea are preparing a major summer push to sign an elite Villa talent, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that their interest remains strong regardless of whether Aston Villa secure Champions League football.

Elsewhere, a Villa attacking star appears to have taken one step closer to an exit from the club this summer after feeling the wrath of boss Unai Emery during the 3-1 loss at Manchester United.

Finally, Villa are reportedly ready to intensify their pursuit of one of their top targets for the summer transfer window, after learning the shock asking price the Serie A striker could now be available for.