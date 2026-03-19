Arsenal and Chelsea are both very interested in Julian Alvarez

Arsenal and Chelsea both took the chance to watch Julian Alvarez at close quarters on Wednesday and were present to see him score in Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash at Tottenham Hotspur, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the Argentina striker’s preferred destination this summer.

TEAMtalk can reveal that representatives from both Premier League clubs were in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to check on Alvarez, who delivered an impressive performance in Atletico’s 3-2 loss.

The result secured Diego Simeone’s side a place in the last 16 as they won 5-7 on aggregate, and the Argentine played a decisive role.

Alvarez opened the scoring for Atletico before turning provider for their second goal, underlining why he is such a highly sought-after talent across Europe.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk in January, both Arsenal and Chelsea are firmly in the race for the former Manchester City forward, and their presence at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium only reinforces their interest.

Sources indicate that Alvarez has already informed Atletico that he is open to moving on, with his long-term future now the subject of growing speculation ahead of the summer window.

Barcelona remain his preferred destination, but with uncertainty surrounding their ability to complete a deal, alternative options are being actively considered, as we have revealed, and Arsenal and Chelsea have reasons to be hopeful of securing his signature.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal, Chelsea ready to battle for Julian Alvarez

We understand that both Arsenal and Chelsea are seen as strong potential landing spots, with Alvarez open to a return to the Premier League if a move to Camp Nou does not materialise.

Sources have stated that should Alvarez pursue a switch back to the Premier League, his preference would be a move to London, rather than a return to the north of England.

With his stock continuing to rise following another standout display on the European stage, interest in Alvarez is only expected to intensify as the summer transfer window approaches.

The 26-year-old has already proven his quality in English football, having played a key role in Man City winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and three other major trophies.

Alvarez joined Atletico in a deal worth around £81million in the summer of 2024 and has notched an impressive 46 goals and 16 assists in 100 appearances for the Spanish side.

He also looks set to play a key role for Argentina in this year’s World Cup, and if he performs well that will only add to the interest.

Should Barcelona be unable to fund a move for the forward, Arsenal and Chelsea look set to do battle for the world-class talisman.

Latest Arsenal news: Four Newcastle stars eyed / Berta rejected

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in four Newcastle stars worth a combined £325million, with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon two of those on the shortlist.

Newcastle are highly unlikely to be in the next iteration of the Champions League, and that could leave them vulnerable to a blockbuster raid by the Gunners.

If you missed the news the other day, we revealed that are Arsenal planning a marquee triple signing this summer, with three likely exits named as part of what sources described as a ‘controlled evolution’.

In other news, Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, has received a significant blow as one of his key summer targets is reportedly set to reject a switch to the Emirates.

The London side have reportedly been planning a move for an exciting Inter Milan attacker, who had been shortlisted as someone who could compete with Viktor Gyokeres for a starting spot.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.