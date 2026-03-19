Carlo Ancelotti has urged Real Madrid to raid Newcastle United for Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement for Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the chances of Los Blancos president Florentino Perez getting a deal done for the Brazilian midfielder.

Ancelotti is no longer in charge of Madrid, with the legendary manager having left his role at the end of last season to become the new Brazil manager.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea manager was a huge success at Real Madrid over two spells, winning LaLiga twice and the Champions League thrice.

Ancelotti is still held in high regard at Madrid, with a report now claiming that the Italian tactician has urged Los Blancos to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

Guimaraes works under Ancelotti for the Brazil national football team, and Reuters has reported that Madrid are following him.

Ancelotti is said to have recommended the 28-year-old to the Spanish and European giants as a potential replacement for France international midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Reuters has reported that Ancelotti wanted to sign Guimaraes from Lyon in the summer of 2022 when he was the Madrid manager, only for Newcastle to muscle in and get a deal done for the Brazilian star in January of that year.

The report has added: ‘Four years ​on, Real are ⁠once again monitoring Guimaraes closely amid Eduardo Camavinga’s imminent departure and the club’s search for a commanding presence in ​midfield next season.

‘Ancelotti, who currently coaches Guimaraes in the ​Brazilian national ⁠team, has again backed the move for his former club and trusted president Florentino Perez, indicating the midfielder is exactly what Real Madrid require at this ⁠moment.’

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Newcastle stance on selling Guimaraes – sources

TEAMtalk can confirm that Eduardo Camavinga could indeed leave Real Madrid this summer.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all have registered interest in the French star.

We understand that Madrid will make Camavinga, who is also able to play as a left-back when needed, available for a transfer this summer, ‘with the Spanish giants preparing for a summer of major change both in the dug-out and with their first-team squad’.

However, replacing Camavinga with Guimaraes will not be easy for Madrid.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 4, 2026, that Newcastle bosses view Guimaraes as ‘indispensable’ and aim to hold talks over a new contract.

We understand that the Brazilian star himself is settled at St, James’ Park and is not planning to push for a move away from St. James’ Park.

Newcastle also value Guimaraes at £100million (€116m, $133m).

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Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Bournemouth raid, Jude Bellingham exit

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be eager to sign a Real Madrid star who could be on his way out of Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Real Madrid have taken a shine to a Bournemouth star, but there is interest in him from Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, too.

And finally, Real Madrid are said to have made a shock decision on the future of Jude Bellingham.