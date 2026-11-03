Brighton keen on signing German brothers in rare double deal as scouting mission intensifies

Brighton are keen on Said and Malek El Mala

Brighton continue to be interested in the El Mala brothers at Cologne, with a renewed push for a double signing possible next summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Newcastle United held talks over potentially signing both Said and Malek El Mala during the last summer window, but were unable to complete a deal.

Said El Mala, the younger of the two, is the primary target. The German winger has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young talents after a rapid rise from the third tier, where he initially played for Viktoria Cologne.

Said, 20, signed for Cologne back in 2024 and enjoyed his best season to date in 2025/26, notching an impressive 13 goals and five assists across all competitions.

His older brother Malek, 21, who has largely featured for Cologne’s reserves, has also caught Brighton’s eye and would likely be included in any deal.

The Seagulls were among the few clubs prepared to sign both players together. That is what stopped the El Mala brothers signing for Brentford, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, who focused almost exclusively on Said.

That willingness was viewed as a potential advantage. The brothers have played together for much of their careers, live close to one another and have spoken openly about their strong bond. Brighton’s interest in Malek helped them with the family, who have taken a greater role in handling the players representation.

READ NEXT – Brighton want to make €10m-rated German playmaker their next masterful signing

Brighton remain interested in El Mala brothers after summer approach

Despite advanced interest, the double move did not happen in the summer.

Colgone held firm on their valuation, and both players remain under long-term contracts, with Said’s deal running until 2031. The club’s strong negotiating position made a summer exit difficult, and the brothers stayed with the German club.

Brighton have not abandoned the potential deal, however.

Scouts continue to watch their progress, particularly Said’s, and a fresh approach in the summer of 2027 has not been ruled out.

A January move, however, is not currently under consideration.

The interest fits Brighton’s well-known recruitment model of identifying promising attackers, before commanding big-money fees after they impress in the Premier League.

While other clubs remain linked with Said alone, the Seagulls’ readiness to accommodate both brothers could still prove decisive if they return to the table next summer.

Whether Cologne can be persuaded to sell will be another question.

READ MORE – Brighton reach decision on selling £100m Vuskovic to Liverpool as Van Dijk heir