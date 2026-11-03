Middlesbrough sensation Will Lankshear to get big England chance as Tuchel looks to banish 14-year wait

An England senior scout is due to watch Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear on Wednesday as Thomas Tuchel steps up his assessment of the in-form Championship forward ahead of the forthcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain, TEAMtalk understands.

The scout is expected to be at the Racecourse Ground as top-of-the-table Middlesbrough take on Wrexham on Wednesday evening, with Lankshear’s performance set to come under close scrutiny.

Lankshear has made a spectacular start to life at the Riverside Stadium following his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur, with his performances already making him one of the most talked-about young attacking talents in Europe.

The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals in just 15 starts for Boro, providing an immediate return on the deal that is set to make him the club’s record signing at £20million. Middlesbrough have no concerns about that investment given the impact he has made since arriving.

His goalscoring form has now put him firmly on the radar of the England senior set-up, with Tuchel keen to assess whether the young striker could be ready to take the next step into international football.

We can reveal that a senior England scout is expected to be in attendance on Wednesday to run the rule over Lankshear, with his performances being closely monitored as Tuchel considers his options for the upcoming Nations League games.

Lankshear has already made an impression at international level, scoring on his England Under-21 debut in September. Lee Carsley is understood to be a firm admirer of the striker and has made his positive assessment clear to Tuchel.

Should he get call-up, he could become the first outfield player since Wilfried Zaha in 2012 to play for England while playing in the Championship.

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Carsley’s recommendation, combined with Lankshear’s remarkable scoring record at club level, has helped bring him into contention for a senior opportunity.

Tuchel named only Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as recognised strikers in his squad during the previous international window, leaving room for another forward to make a case for inclusion.

However, it is not just England who have been impressed by Lankshear’s rapid progress. We understand that a host of Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on the Middlesbrough forward, with his goalscoring exploits attracting growing attention.

Any potential interest is likely to be met with a firm response from the Teessiders, though, who have no intention of entertaining offers for one of their most important players.

Lankshear is regarded as ‘untouchable’ at the Riverside, alongside the likes of American duo Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter. All three are viewed as central to the club’s ambitions as they look to end their long absence from the Premier League, having last played in the top flight in 2017.

A senior England call-up would represent another major milestone for a player who has quickly established himself as one of the Championship’s most exciting forwards.

Tuesday’s scouting mission will provide England with another opportunity to assess his development at close quarters as Tuchel weighs up whether to reward his outstanding start to the season.

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